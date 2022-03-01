Columbus Zoo makes masks optional in all areas

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is updating its mask policy.

The zoo announced on Facebook that starting Tuesday, masks are now optional in all areas, including tours and behind-the-scenes experiences.

In May of 2021, the zoo announced masks would be optional in outdoor spaces, but were still required for indoor spaces.

The CDC recently outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public , representing a change for most of central Ohio.

Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory.

