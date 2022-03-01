ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo makes masks optional in all areas

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEGr8_0eSOjC3400

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is updating its mask policy.

The zoo announced on Facebook that starting Tuesday, masks are now optional in all areas, including tours and behind-the-scenes experiences.

Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study

In May of 2021, the zoo announced masks would be optional in outdoor spaces, but were still required for indoor spaces.

The CDC recently outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public , representing a change for most of central Ohio.

Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory.

For more information on the Zoo and its current hours, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mask mandate is no more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mask mandate for the city of Columbus is done. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to repeal the mandate requiring masks be worn in all indoor public spaces, and it was immediately signed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The move follows both Franklin County removing its mask advisory and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus business welcomes mask mandate repeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ mask mandate had been in place since September, but after Monday night, masks won’t be required in as many places. Columbus City Council unanimously approved and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther immediately signed an ordinance repealing the city’s indoor mask mandate Monday. Andrew Manion has worked at Saucy Brew Works since […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Fewer than 500 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of March 7 follow: Total Change New cases 2,659,929 +431 Hospitalizations 112,867 +57 ICU admissions 13,270 +8 Deaths* 37,018 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The 21-day […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus vodka maker to donate sales to Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based Watershed Distillery announced Monday that it is donating 100% of its vodka sale profits during March and April to World Central Kitchen to aid in feeding Ukrainians.   “Like many around the world, we are heartbroken for Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said Greg Lehman, CEO […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Health
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
Franklin County, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Franklin County, OH
Sports
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Bike-to-work: Columbus-area forecast, trail report March 7-11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This is your spot for weekly biking weather information and trail reports. Forecast from Storm Team 4 Monday: Low 31/High 58. Rain showers 100%. Wind 13 mph. Tuesday: Low 33/High 44. Mostly cloudy. Rain 0%. Wind 7 mph. Wednesday: Low 32/High 52. Partly cloudy. Rain 10%. Wind 13 mph. The high […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Therapy dog program expands on Ohio State University campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Popular mental health program Buckeye Paws therapy dogs at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will expand to the wider university community. Students, faculty, and staff on OSU’s campus can request a visit from the animals. The program started offering support to medical center employees before the start of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Worthington drops citywide mask mandate

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Worthington City Council voted unanimously Monday to drop a citywide indoor mask mandate. The repeal becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Worthington’s mandate was put into effect on Sept. 13, 2021. Individual businesses can still require masks if they choose to do so. City Manager Matthew Greeson said masks would be […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Cdc#Powell#Wcmh#Pfizer
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices increase more than 50 cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prices for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area saw a big jump in the past week.   GasBuddy reports the average cost for a gallon of gas for Columbus drivers was $3.82, up 50.3 cents since last week.   Prices are 56.2 cents higher than a month ago and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin, downtown were most popular places for office tenants to move

In 2021, office tenants moved around Central Ohio as they evaluated their space needs and hybrid work models. Dublin gained, by far, the most tenants last year, according to a recent study by Colliers. The suburb gained 34 new tenants who leased about 176,000 square feet, according to Colliers. Eight tenants moved within the market […]
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. Mike DeWine announces mother-in-law died this past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday morning that his mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Struewing, died this past week at the age of 95. The governor issued a statement on his Instagram page. It reads: Fran’s mom died this past week. Mary Elizabeth Struewing was 95. I have known her all my life. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio native brings Carole King musical to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After an unprecedented intermission from live theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actors and creative team of the Tony Award-winning show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” said they are thrilled to be coming to Columbus this week. The show will mark a homecoming of sorts for the musical’s lead actress, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African American Male Wellness Walk seminar teaches how to control diabetes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Organizers of the African American Male Wellness Walk (AAMWW) held a free program Saturday to help people manage their diabetes. The event at the Milo Grogan Community Center was aimed at improving diabetes management within the African American community. It featured nutrition classes, mixers, wellness coaching, and more. People who enrolled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide to raise minimum wage to $21 per hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Insurance will be raising its minimum wage to $21 per hour, the company announced Monday afternoon. The raise of minimum wage in the Columbus-based insurance company will go into effect on April 4 in what is the second consecutive year Nationwide has raised its minimum wage. In 2016, Nationwide implemented […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna teen still missing after weekend searches

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Search and rescue teams, family, and community members combed the Big Walnut Creek over the weekend in an effort to find Ali Shegow, 17, who went missing on Feb. 21. Although there have been multiple leads with possible sightings of Shegow since he disappeared two weeks ago, none have brought any […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Toby Keith, Nelly among performers coming to Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced details about four of the concerts that will take place at the event. The four confirmed headliners for these concerts are country star Toby Keith, rap artist Nelly, Christian rock artist Zach Williams and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. All concerts for the Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy