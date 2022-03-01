Evansville Woman Locates Kentucky Family in Mysterious Photos Found on Vintage Camera

The 14th round of Guns & Hoses is set for Saturday, April 9th at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. The event is not only one of the most entertaining sporting events you'll see all year, but it's also the biggest annual fundraiser for 911 Gives Hope, the Evansville-based non-profit formed and staffed by local first responders who takes that money and distributes it to other non-profit organizations that work with children dealing with disabilities. While the event often raises over $100,000 over its roughly three-and-half hour timeframe each year, the need for funds is constant. Like other non-profits, the organization accepts donations year-round through its website and its Facebook page by sharing the story of its mission with the public. And right now, one of their biggest fans is doing just that and encouraging you to do the same.
