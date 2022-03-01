Evansville Woman Locates Kentucky Family in Mysterious Photos Found on Vintage Camera

After what has been a bit of a rougher winter than we're typically used to around southern Indiana, there's no doubt we're all looking forward to Spring and being able to get back outside and enjoy some sun and warmer temperatures. I know I am. Chances are the sometimes bone-chilling temps of winter that kept you indoors for the better part of the past three-or-so months led to you adding a couple of extra pounds because it was much easier to stay inside under a nice warm blanket watching TV and snacking than it was to get up and move around a little bit. I know I did. In an effort to help us get moving again, the Evansville Parks Department is launching a new walking challenge designed to help you shed that winter weight (or winter insulation, if you prefer) and enjoy several of the amazing landmarks the city has to offer.

