ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Woman Locates Kentucky Family in Mysterious Photos Found on Vintage Camera

By Liberty
KISS 106
KISS 106
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I do love a good mystery, but it's a lot better when the mystery is solved with a happy ending. In December I shared Alli Turpin's story in hopes of finding the owners of some very special photos. The Mystery Begins with a $20 Camera. Alli purchased a vintage...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Young Indiana Girl Adorably Seeking Donations for Police and Firefighters [VIDEO]

The 14th round of Guns & Hoses is set for Saturday, April 9th at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. The event is not only one of the most entertaining sporting events you'll see all year, but it's also the biggest annual fundraiser for 911 Gives Hope, the Evansville-based non-profit formed and staffed by local first responders who takes that money and distributes it to other non-profit organizations that work with children dealing with disabilities. While the event often raises over $100,000 over its roughly three-and-half hour timeframe each year, the need for funds is constant. Like other non-profits, the organization accepts donations year-round through its website and its Facebook page by sharing the story of its mission with the public. And right now, one of their biggest fans is doing just that and encouraging you to do the same.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Kentucky Man Proposes to Girlfriend at Evansville Country Concert [VIDEO]

Before he hits the road to open for Tim McGraw this spring and summer, rising country singer-songwriter, Brandon Davis stopped in Evansville Saturday night for a show at Pallet Surplus Liquidation on the city's north side to perform a benefit show for It Takes a Village Canine Rescue. Brandon captivated the hundreds of people in attendance during his nearly two-and-a-half-hour acoustic performance with songs he's written since making the decision to pursue a career in music a few years back, but it was one Kentucky man who may have stolen the show.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
State
Kentucky State
Evansville, IN
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
KISS 106

Clearest Lake In Kentucky Is Also the Deepest With A Beautiful White Sandy Beach – See More Photos and Videos

Life on the lake is my kinda life. The warm breeze, sunshine, and beautiful, unsalted water was, and still is, heaven to me. To me, there is nothing like it. Salt life is great and all, but there is one thing I don't like about it, salt. Last year, we went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and I spent most of my time at the pool rather than the beach.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Indiana Pooch Named ‘TEX’ is Looking for a Loving Foster Home

Howdy partner! This happy fella is TEX, our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village. I think you'll agree that not every dog matches its name - but for some reason, I feel like TEX is the perfect fit for this guy. He just seems like a happy-go-lucky kind of doggy, just like what I would expect from a human named TEX. By the way, our friends at ITV tell us that TEX has a great attitude and smile just like this all day long.
PETS
KISS 106

Trunnell’s Adult Easter Egg Hunt Returning To Owensboro

Who says that the kids should have all of the fun when it comes to Easter egg hunts?. Trunnell's Farm Market in Owensboro, Kentucky will once again be hosting an adult Easter Egg Hunt. Cottontail & Cocktails is a nice adult twist on every child's favorite part of Easter. It's a great event for a group of friends or even a fun little date night!
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Camera Alli#Smart Phones#Now Evansville
KISS 106

It Is Baby Bison Season in Parts of Western Kentucky and Tennessee

Depending on how old you are, the thought of bison may trigger memories of playing Oregon Trail back in middle school and hoping that your family didn't die of dysentery. Fortunately, no one really died of dysentery in 8th-grade Computer Lab and we don't have to time travel back to the days of early settlers to experience the sight of bison in the wild, although if you spot one, you do want to be sure that you keep your distance.
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

Tony Stewart’s Indiana Mansion Is For Sale And You Have GOT To See Inside

Tony Stewart's Indiana home is for sale and it is a dream house that kind of reminds me of Bass Pro Shops. NASCAR legend, Tony Stewart is an Indiana native who has a storied career as a driver. That fame and success allowed him to purchase one of the coolest houses that I have ever seen. Plus, it's located right here in Indiana. I wish I had the money to own this property because this is a DREAM house!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KISS 106

Take a Hike! Evansville Parks Department Launches New Urban Trails Challenge

After what has been a bit of a rougher winter than we're typically used to around southern Indiana, there's no doubt we're all looking forward to Spring and being able to get back outside and enjoy some sun and warmer temperatures. I know I am. Chances are the sometimes bone-chilling temps of winter that kept you indoors for the better part of the past three-or-so months led to you adding a couple of extra pounds because it was much easier to stay inside under a nice warm blanket watching TV and snacking than it was to get up and move around a little bit. I know I did. In an effort to help us get moving again, the Evansville Parks Department is launching a new walking challenge designed to help you shed that winter weight (or winter insulation, if you prefer) and enjoy several of the amazing landmarks the city has to offer.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Hidden Door Takes You To The Most Amazing Restaurant in Missouri

You will not see this restaurant on the main drag, you have to find the hidden door first. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KISS 106

Luxurious Kentucky Condo with Rooftop Deck Has Incredible Views Of The Ohio River and It’s For Sale – See Inside

The first time I ever visited Owensboro was about 17 years ago. Since that first visit, I have moved to the area and seen the town go through some major changes. Every time I drive on Hwy 54, near the bypass, or visit downtown Owensboro, I'm amazed at how much those areas of the city have grown. By adding major businesses to the Hwy 54 area and a waterfront park, hotels, entertainment venues, meeting centers and attractions to downtown, Owensboro has not only strengthen its economy, but solidified its make as a major Kentucky city.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Indiana Wine Fans Get Bigger Pours At the 2022 Evansville Wine Walk

Bigger pours are happening at this year's Downtown Evansville Wine Walk, so if you're a wine fan, this one is definitely for you. Every year Downtown Evansville is home to the Wine Walk and if you haven't had the chance to go it is a blast. You get to walk down the Main Street Walkway and sip on several delicious wines. This year say goodbye to 2 oz pours and hello to bigger 4 oz pours!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville McDonald’s Dedicates Memorial to Longtime Employee Loraine “The McDonald’s Lady” Maurer

An Evansville woman who became known as "The McDonald's Lady" has been memorialized following more than four decades of serving the community. Her name is Loraine Maurer, and it is very likely that, at some point, you crossed her path during a visit to the Golden Arches. Miss Loraine was a McDonald's employee for more than 45 years, sharing a smile with customers at various locations on Evansville's eastside. It was her dedication to the job that earned her the title "The McDonald's Lady," along with local and even national recognition. Back in 2017, Miss Loraine was featured in a People magazine article, along with a story on ABC News.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Turtle Trio at Indiana Shelter Ready to Swim Into Your Family

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Dottie, Riley, and Happy Feet. Love turtles? Aw shell, who doesn't?! Aquatic turtles are a big responsibility, but "turtley" worth it. Serious about learning how to adopt one? Come see us! While experience with aquatic turtles is preferred, our knowledgeable staff and volunteers are here to get you started. The VHS is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from Noon to 6:00 PM and Sundays from Noon to 4:00 PM. Turtle adoption fee is $35 and does not include a tank or accessories.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

There’s An Indoor Nerf Arena In Indianapolis That Your Kids Will Love

If your kid (or you) love having Nerf wars at home, there's a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Indianapolis that you have to check out. It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns still are among kids. These things were a blast when I was growing up in the 90s. Now the guns that they sell are way cooler than anything we had when we were kids. I think that's the cool thing about Nerf guns, they are fun for kids and big kids at heart. I always thought that it would be cool to have a place to go that was designed specifically for Nerf wars. As it turns out, there actually is a place like that and it is not far from the Evansville area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Folks in Kentucky Are Wondering What Those Loud ‘Boom’ Sounds Are [VIDEOS]

"Said the night wind to the little lamb, 'Do you hear what I hear?'" - Noël Regney. If the little lamb was in Kentucky, it might answer, "As a matter of fact, I do, and I have no idea what it is...just some big random BOOM sound." But is this big "boom" sound really random? Unfortunately, I do not have the answer to that question. More importantly, neither does Brandon Jarrett. But he's got the equipment all set up for us to take a listen and see what WE come up with.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy