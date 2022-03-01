ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the stars at DSU observatory open house Saturday

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
 6 days ago

Dr. Matthew Bobrowsky and DSU observatory’s 14-inch Meade reflecting telescope.

Delaware State University issued an unusual invitation this week.

The Historically Black College and University would like the pleasure of your company Saturday, March 5, for a peek through its 14-inch Meade reflecting telescope.

The 7:30 p.m. will allow attendees to climb to the university’s Astronomical Observatory and, weather permitting, peer at the stars through the telescope.

The event is free. RSVPs are not required. Dress is casual.

The evening will begin with an astronomy presentation in Room 223 of the Mishoe Science Center South.

After dark, people will be allowed to look through the telescope, which can see solar system sites such as craters on the moon, Jupiter and its moons, Saturn and its rings and other celestial objects.

The school has an elevator to the Mishoe Science Center second floor, but attendees must be able to climb stairs to reach the observatory telescope.

Should cloudy skies prevent seeing into the stars — and Saturday’s forecast calls for clouds — attendees will still be taken up to the observatory to see the telescope.

Public participants must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test result within seven days of the event. All attendees must wear masks during the entire event.

Those attending should park in Lot 12, located between the Price Building and the Mishoe Science Center on DSU’s Dover campus.

