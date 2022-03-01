ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What is Facebook Protect and how do I turn it on?

By Evan Schuval
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2WKF_0eSOi35900

SOCIAL media continues to be a major aspect of political campaigns and it is important to remain cautious.

Facebook Protect has been rolled out as an optional additional security measure, with various components to protect campaigns.

What is Facebook Protect?

Facebook Protect is a way for candidates, elected officials, and their campaigns to protect against hackers on Meta platforms.

These platforms include Facebook and Instagram.

The program provides stronger security, which includes two-factor authentication, Page Publishing Authorization, and monitoring for potential hacking threats.

How do I turn on Facebook Protect?

In order to turn on Facebook Protect, you must enroll once prompted.

Those deemed high-risk will be asked to sign up and turn on two-factor authentication.

If not completed by a specified deadline, users are locked out of their accounts.

If locked out, it is still possible to access your account, so long as you enroll for two-factor authentication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijAM1_0eSOi35900
Facebook has been rebranded as Meta

Who can use Facebook Protect?

Facebook Protect has been created for use by political campaigns and involved individuals.

Specifically, Facebook Protect is for blue badge-verified pages that include: federal, state, and local candidates, as well as elected officials, political party representatives, and any staffers or individuals involved in the election process.

Journalists are also eligible for use.

Global expansion of the program began in September 2021 and has seen over 1.5 million accounts register, according to Meta.

According to the same report, Facebook Protect aimed to expand by the end of 2021 to more than 50 countries, including the United States, India, and Mexico.

Those who are eligible for use will be notified.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How can I turn TikTok profile views on?

MANY people endlessly scroll through their TikTok app to view fun and engaging content, often leading to viewing people's profiles. With TikTok's new feature, however, some are concerned that their secretive snooping will no longer be secretive. What is TikTok?. With more than a billion users around the globe, video-centered...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Seattle Times

‘What do you do when you can’t agree on reality?’ COVID divides a once-praised Facebook group

CHICAGO — The final argument in the 4,500-member Oak Park Coronavirus Facebook group earlier this month was more exhausted than fierce. After someone posted an article about long COVID, a lengthy debate ensued with dozens of comments, many of which veered well beyond the content of the article. The tone was often less than polite, and some exchanges fizzled out with a shrug.
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turn It On#Mexico#Election#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Thesunus
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
341K+
Followers
10K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy