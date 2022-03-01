ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

German court rules against online hate-speech law

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Tuesday against a new law that obliges social media firms to block or delete criminal content and report particularly serious offences to the police, handing a partial victory to complainants Google and Meta.

Key provisions of the new anti-hate speech law, which allows user data to be passed to the police before it is clear a crime has been committed, violate European Union law, the Administrative Court in Cologne said in a statement.

The 2018 law, which also required social networks to publish regular compliance reports, was widely criticised as ineffective, and parliament passed legislation in May to toughen and broaden its application from February.

Meta, Twitter and Google, which runs the video-sharing site YouTube, had all taken legal action against the expanded version of the rule, describing it as a violation of users' rights.

The parties involved can appeal against the ruling to the Muenster Higher Administrative Court, the Cologne court said.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#European Union Law#Offences#German#The Administrative Court
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy