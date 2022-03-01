Rockin' the Blues plays the West Valley

Rockin’ The Blues will rock its way around the West Valley in March.

The blues combo features John Leo (vocals, harmonica), from Surprise, Sun City residents Guy Dobbins (drums) and Larry Kubiayk (bass), and Anthem resident Scott Severtson (guitar).

Look for them to perform either as a trio or quartet:

• 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Rancho Bar 7 Restaurant,

111 E. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg, 928-684-2492.



• 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at The Chicken Ranch, 14051 W. Grand Ave., Surprise, 623-248-6628.



• 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the American Legion Post 62, 9847 W. Desert Cove Ave., Peoria, 623-972-8372. Show is open to the public.

Calling in advance for reservations is required in these venues, and they all comply with COVID-19 protocols.