Fnatic finished the League of Legends (LEC) European Championship Spring 2022 Group Stage in 2nd place. Throughout the 18 games played, they only dropped 5, making their win-loss ratio 13-5 by the end of the season. This puts them one win behind the season’s first place, Rogue. But there was one thing that a member of Fnatic did better than Rogue, or any player in the league this split. Fnatic bot laner Elias “Upset” Lipp set a record for the least deaths in an LEC Group Stage, ever.

