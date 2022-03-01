Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new guidelines on when people should wear a mask or not, based on their county’s COVID-19 risk level. Under the new guidelines, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties have a medium COVID risk level, which means masks are optional indoors, though the CDC is still recommending people with high-risk conditions speak with their doctor on whether they should wear a mask. Masks are also still required on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation due to a federal mask mandate.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO