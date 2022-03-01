ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to break down a new study...

www.today.com

Comments / 2

Demwhoresameysame
5d ago

Yet Iceland just recommended getting COVID 19 and Sweden said zero children have died from COVID-19 and they never had a mask mandate. The fakedemic narratives are crumbling......poor sheep 🇨🇳🐑 b'aaaaaaaaa 😂

Reply
4
Related
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Study Says Pfizer COVID Vaccine Wanes in Kids Ages 5 to 11

March 1, 2022 -- You may have already seen the headline: The Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness against COVID-19 infection drops to 12% in 5- to 11-year-olds. But how do experts interpret this and other results from this preprint study?. Despite the findings, which have not been peer-reviewed, researchers at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

New CDC mask guidance depends on COVID risk level. Where does Miami stand?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new guidelines on when people should wear a mask or not, based on their county’s COVID-19 risk level. Under the new guidelines, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties have a medium COVID risk level, which means masks are optional indoors, though the CDC is still recommending people with high-risk conditions speak with their doctor on whether they should wear a mask. Masks are also still required on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation due to a federal mask mandate.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Breaking Down#Nbc News
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

These COVID-19 symptoms are worrying doctors right now

The coronavirus pandemic is slowing down at the moment as coronavirus cases continue to drop across the world. However, doctors are still expressing concern over another type of COVID-19 symptoms — long COVID. What’s happening: COVID-19 survivors across the world are feeling long-term side effects from their coronavirus infection,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy