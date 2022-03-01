ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN climate report highlights rapid environmental degradation

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 6 days ago

A new United Nations science report warned that the effects of climate...

video.wttw.com

The Independent

UN report paints bleak picture of climate danger ‘already upon us’

Climate change is causing widespread loss and damage to lives, livelihoods, homes and natural habitats – with more severe effects to come, the UN has said.Already some of the impacts of global warming are irreversible, as nature and humans are pushed to the limits of their ability to adapt to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.Any further delays to curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to already inevitable climate change will see humanity miss a “brief and rapidly closing window” to secure a liveable and sustainable future, the report warns.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report...
Daily Beast

The 4 Most Damning Climate Change Alarms Raised by the Latest UN Report

Earth’s latest climate crisis report card is in, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. In a new report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Monday, 270 scientists from over 67 countries discussed the environmental challenges the planet is facing now and can expect to face in the future. Some of the 127 key risks identified in the 3,500-page report aren’t exactly shocking—including rising sea levels, sweltering temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters. But what is especially alarming is the severity of these problems, and the report’s conclusion that more than a few are potentially irreversible events that could devastate public health and livelihoods around the world.
madison

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. Produced by more than 50 researchers from six continents, the report estimated...
IFLScience

Latest UN Climate Report Is An "Atlas Of Human Suffering"

The latest UN climate report is in and, as you've no doubt guessed, it’s not good news: the climate crisis is unfolding rapidly and already threatening billions of people. Unless world leaders and fossil fuel giants up their game immediately, our planet is likely to swirl into climate meltdown even faster than previously appreciated, bringing misery to much of the world's population.
WOKV

'Every second counts': Global reactions to UN climate report

BERLIN — (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world's population already faces significant risk from global warming.
International Business Times

'Delay Means Death' - UN Climate Report Urges Immediate, Drastic Action

Climate change is already disrupting billions of lives and humanity is not doing enough to limit the suffering, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the report calls for...
Phys.org

UN Climate Report: How vulnerable are we, and how can we adapt?

How vulnerable is humanity in the face of climate change? And how have people around the world already been impacted? These are some of the questions to be answered on 28 February by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Two researchers from Lund University participated in the final report—Martina Angela Caretta and Emily Boyd.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Climate Change Will Be a Boon for Invasive Species, and the Midwest Could Be a Hot Spot, Researchers Say

Researchers have begun raising the alarm about a consequence of climate change that’s largely flown under the radar: the spread of invasive species. As problematic as invasive plants, pests and pathogens already are, climate change will only magnify the havoc they wreak on habitat, wildlife and even humans. Warmer temperatures, milder winters, shifting starts to seasons and extreme weather events will work to invasives’ advantage in certain parts of the U.S., with the Northeast and Upper Midwest tipped as future invasive hot spots, said Carrie Brown-Lima, director of the New York Invasive Species Research Institute at Cornell University.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

USAID executive on Europe’s response to a flood of refugees

The movement of more than a half-million people out of Ukraine and into surrounding countries is creating a dire humanitarian situation. U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power, who was at the Polish border Sunday, joins Nick Schifrin from Brussels to discuss how Europe and the world are responding to the crisis.
Northern Virginia Daily

Correction: UN Climate Report-Gulf of Mexico story

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story published March 3, 2022, about a United Nations report on extreme weather around the Gulf of Mexico, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Florida has the longest coastline of any state. Florida actually has the second longest coastline of any state. Alaska has the longest.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How scientists are reducing methane from cow burps

Livestock production—primarily cows—produce 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The majority of that is in the form of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is a natural byproduct of how some livestock process food. But as Christopher Booker reports, scientists are hoping that small tweaks in what cows eat can dramatically reduce a big source of climate emissions.
AFP

'Liveable future' at risk, UN climate report warns

A landmark UN report said Monday that time had nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all, detailing a horrifying "atlas of human suffering" and warning that far worse was to come. Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, insect-borne disease, deadly heatwaves and megastorms, water shortages, reduced crop yields -- all are measurably worse due to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said. In the last year alone, the world has seen a cascade of unprecedented floods, heatwaves and wildfires across four continents. Such events will accelerate in coming decades even if the fossil fuel pollution driving climate change is rapidly brought to heel, the 195-nation IPCC warned.
Gothamist.com

What the UN climate report predicts for NYC

New York needs to cease using fossil fuels immediately and move toward renewable sources of energy in order to limit the inevitable impact of climate change, experts said in response to the latest United Nations climate change report. The report’s predictions for low-lying coastal cities like New York City are...
AFP

UN report to lay bare harrowing scale of climate impacts

The devastating scale of climate change impacts will be unveiled Monday in a landmark UN report expected to show that warming already threatens billions of people and crucial ecosystems. But the most comprehensive assessment so far of the grave and accelerating risks of climate change from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is expected to show that this is just the beginning.
morningbrew.com

Another troubling climate report from the UN

🌍 Another troubling climate report: A highly anticipated report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded there is a “brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.” It warned of certain “tipping points” that could increase climate risks if global temperatures exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels (it’s already increased 1.1 degrees).
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

