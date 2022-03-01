ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Josh Gottheimer says it's 'massively unproductive' for Rashida Tlaib to give a State of the Union response even though he's also giving one

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfR4r_0eSOgqS300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVRqu_0eSOgqS300
Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey outside the Capitol on October 21, 2021.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Rep. Josh Gottheimer slammed Tlaib for giving the Working Families Party's response to Biden's speech.
  • But Gottheimer is also giving a response alongside Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
  • The duo are speaking on behalf of No Labels, a centrist group that once tried to primary Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey slammed fellow Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for giving a progressive response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, calling it "counterproductive" and comparing it to "slashing your own tires."

But Gottheimer is giving his own response to the speech on behalf of No Labels, a centrist political organization that once contemplated launching a primary challenge against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi .

"It's like keying your own car and slashing your own tires," Gottheimer told Axios, referring to Tlaib's planned speech . "It's massively counterproductive."

After Biden's address on Tuesday night, Tlaib will give a speech on behalf of the Working Families Party, a minor political party that works to boost progressive candidates and elected officials within the Democratic Party. Last year, Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York gave the group's response to Biden's first joint address to Congress.

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas is also scheduled to speak on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus. It's highly unusual for even one lawmaker to formally respond to a State of the Union address by a president of their own party — and this year there are at least three such planned speeches.

Gottheimer told Axios that Tlaib's speech will highlight "the real tension between the socialist far left and the common-sense moderate wing, which is focused on crime, costs, tax cuts and affordability, and turning the page on COVID."

No Labels released a video promoting their "bipartisan perspective" discussion, which is scheduled to take place immediately after Biden's speech concludes. Gottheimer will be speaking alongside Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and the director of No Labels.

The video highlights crime and inflation while asking "Is Covid over?" and "What's the breaking point?"

No Labels was founded in 2010, and the group says it's created a "rebellious but constructive third force in American government" to tackle "gridlock and dysfunction" in Washington, according to the group's website .

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, a former member of the No Labels-sponsored "Problem Solvers Caucus," wrote an op-ed in 2018 claiming to have been "duped" by the organization while saying it's "about finding more centrist, more corporate and more special interest-focused things to do."

Gottheimer is a member of the "Unbreakable Nine," a group of centrist House Democrats that called for the House to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that progressives wanted to see move alongside the Build Back Better social spending bill. But after the infrastructure bill was signed into law , Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia declared his opposition and killed the legislation .

Tlaib's office, for its part, has emphasized that her speech is about backing the president's agenda and calling out those lawmakers who progressives believe are standing in the way.

"The speech is about supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better Agenda for the American people. It's about delivering a popular, progressive vision that people across the country are demanding," communications director Denzel McCampbell told Insider last week . "While Rep. Tlaib will not be calling people out by name, she will make it clear that Republicans and a handful of corporate Democrats are providing obstacles to the President's agenda."

Reached for comment, Gottheimer's communications director James Adams disputed the fact that Gottheimer is giving a response at all.

"He is not giving a response," Adams said. "He was invited by a group to speak about where Democrats and Republicans can work together to move the country forward. I'm sure many members will offer their perspective on the state of the union."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 27

Related
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

At least five members of Congress test positive and Marco Rubio SKIPS the State of the Union over the testing mandate: Republicans boycott over COVID rules and the fence as audience is given option to wear masks

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping the State of the Union address after announcing they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, while Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio said they're boycotting the speech over its virus testing requirement. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Senator Alex...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gottheimer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mark Pocan
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Colin Allred
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Joe Manchin
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A State Of The Union#Democratic#Getty#Republican#No Labels#House#The Democratic Party#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama’s Wife Running For President? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Fuming At Joe Biden Following POTUS’ Birthday Attack

Michelle Obama will allegedly run for president in the 2024 election. Michelle Obama has said it time and again that she won’t be running for president. The ex-FLOTUS previously said that being the president of the United States doesn’t interest her. As such, there’s no reason for her to run for office simply because she is married to former President Barack Obama.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

What Obama and Trump Had That Biden Doesn't

Before I get to the heart of today’s newsletter, I want to share three things I’m watching in Russia’s war on Ukraine:. First, while most of the world has focused (understandably) on the fights for Kyiv and Kharkiv in northern Ukraine, Russia has been most successful in the south. It has reportedly captured the city of Kherson, and its continued success could mean that Russians might be able to attack Ukrainian forces holding the line in the Donbas region from the rear. Will Ukrainian forces retreat if faced with this crisis? Or will they stay and fight?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

419K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy