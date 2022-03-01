Pfizer Vaccine Much Less Potent in Kids Aged 5-11

Click here to read the full article. The Centers for Disease Control today shared with clinicians newly revised Covid vaccination guidelines for Americans ages 12-64, those people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and those who had the Janssen vaccine. In issuing the changes, the CDC emphasized that the approved Covid vaccines are safe and that they already have averted an estimated 1.1 million additional virus-related deaths through November. Out of concern over the documented but relatively tiny number of myocarditis (heart inflammation) cases that have appeared post-vaccination in younger patients, the CDC recommended a longer interval between first and second doses. “Some...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO