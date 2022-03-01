ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Vaccine Much Less Potent in Kids Aged 5-11

The Press
 2 days ago
TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fresh data shows that Pfizer's...

The Independent

Pfizer vaccine much less successful at preventing Covid infections in young children, data shows

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.According to a set of New York state data published on medRxiv, the vaccine provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus for children aged five to 11, even within a month of receiving their second shot. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation in that age group.“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years...
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
Thrillist

The FDA Is Cautioning Parents to Stay Away from These 3 Infant Formula Brands

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning parents to avoid three different baby formula brands tied to four bacterial infections in infants. The FDA and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are currently investigating powdered infant formula produced in a facility in Sturgis, Michigan. In the new outbreak listing, the government agency reports that all four infants consumed the formula. The complaints include three cases of Cronobacter Sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection, all in infants.
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
The Press

Many U.S. Adults Receive Opioids and Dual Anxiolytic/Sedative

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A substantial number of U.S. adults who are prescribed opioids also are prescribed a dual combination of anxiolytic and sedative medications, according to a report published online Feb. 22 in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. Brian D. Sites, M.D., from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical...
Deadline

CDC Alters Covid Vaccine Guidance For Americans Ages 12-64 & For Moderately Immunocompromised Individuals

Click here to read the full article. The Centers for Disease Control today shared with clinicians newly revised Covid vaccination guidelines for Americans ages 12-64, those people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and those who had the Janssen vaccine. In issuing the changes, the CDC emphasized that the approved Covid vaccines are safe and that they already have averted an estimated 1.1 million additional virus-related deaths through November. Out of concern over the documented but relatively tiny number of myocarditis (heart inflammation) cases that have appeared post-vaccination in younger patients, the CDC recommended a longer interval between first and second doses. “Some...
The Press

Researchers May Be Close to a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Science could be well on its way to a cure for type 1 diabetes, as researchers hone transplant therapies designed to restore patients' ability to produce their own insulin, experts say. At least one patient — a 64-year-old Ohio man named Brian Shelton...
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
Fox News

Kansas woman's allergic reaction to Moderna coronavirus vaccine killed her, autopsy says

A Kansas woman's death last March has been attributed to an allergic reaction to the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, an autopsy has confirmed, according to reports. Jeanie Evans, 68, struggled to breathe and speak after receiving the shot in Ozawkie, Kansas, even after she was given an EpiPen, a device meant to treat allergic reactions, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. She later died at a hospital.
