SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sherri Papini, who is accused of faking her own abduction back in 2016, was was released on a $120,000 bail Tuesday afternoon. During a virtual court hearing, a judge said Papini could be released on bond if she surrenders her passport, restricts her travel to the eastern district of California, surrenders all her firearms, and has no contact with witnesses other than family in the presence of her attorney. She was also ordered to participate in a psychiatric program.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO