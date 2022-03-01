ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia pummels Kharkiv, targets Kyiv

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
 6 days ago
Deadly strikes continue in Ukraine, with the latest attack happening in the capital city of Kyiv.

Five people were killed after a massive tv tower was hit by Russian military strikes.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said tv channels will not work for a while and that it was working on enabling its backup broadcasting system.

This latest attack comes just hours after a 40-mile convoy of tanks made its way to Kyiv.

In Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, at least six people are dead.

A large explosion destroyed a government building located in the center of the city.

Video posted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows the moment in which the explosion went off and damaged the Soviet-era administration building at Freedom Square.

An emergency official in Ukraine said the bodies were pulled from the ruins.

At least 20 other people were hurt.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on the square a war crime.

He says the Russian action is “frank, undisguised terror. Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget."

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has condemned Russia for killing civilians.

He told the United Nations Human Rights Council that strikes by Russia are “hitting schools, hospitals and residential buildings.”

A senior defense official has said that Ukraine will continue to resist the Russian advances on Kyiv, Newsy reports.

It is believed that Russia has committed more than 80% of its pre-staged combat power, but still have significant combat power at their disposal.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

