A roller coaster of temperatures

 6 days ago

We’re rolling into March like spring has already sprung. Even though it’s still three weeks away, temperatures will feel more like April for the next few days. Valley temps could even reach the low 80s before another chilly storm arrives at the end of the week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the big drop in temps and chances for rain as we head into the weekend.

