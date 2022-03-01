ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

High-Tech Devices May Interfere With Your Implanted Defibrillator

Cover picture for the article

High-Tech Devices May Interfere With Your Implanted Defibrillator. TUESDAY, March...

Turnto10.com

Tech Minute with Tech 911: Device Maintenance

Chris the Tech Guy from Tech 911 shared some advice on how you can maintain all the devices in your home so they operate safe and fast!. To learn more visit tech911inc.com or call 401-681-4911 now.
ELECTRONICS
The Press

Magnets in Portable Electronic Devices May Interfere With CIEDs

Magnets in Portable Electronic Devices May Interfere With CIEDs. TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Magnets in portable electronic devices (PEDs) may interfere with cardiovascular implantable devices (CIEDs), according to a research letter published online March 1 in Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology.
ELECTRONICS
scitechdaily.com

Almost 1 in 3 Older Adults Develop New Medical Conditions After COVID-19 Infection

Results can help anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for use of healthcare resources. Almost a third (32 of every 100) of older adults infected with covid-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition that required medical attention in the months after initial infection, 11 more than those who did not have covid-19, finds a US study published by The BMJ on February 9, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots: Two large studies investigate

Two large studies have found a small increase in the absolute risk of rare types of blood clot in the head following a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. An increased risk of a type called intracranial venous thrombosis only applied to individuals under 70 years of age. The...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Does COVID create long-term heart problems?

COVID-19 survivors continue to be at risk for heart problems for at least one year after infection, according to a new study. What’s going on: A new study published in Nature Medicine found that COVID-19 often created heart rhythm irregularities and, in some cases, deadly blood clots in the year after someone was first infected with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Trying To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Here’s Where a Cardiologist Recommends You Start

When it comes to advice about lowering your blood pressure, barriers like class, race, genetics, disability, and food access can make blanket advice downright unreasonable. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to lower your blood pressure, you’re definitely not alone. Up to 47 percent of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, finding ways to manage it is important.
HEALTH
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
madison

Two Acute Symptoms May Predict Prolonged Concussion Recovery

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A decision tree model may be used by clinicians to help identify patients who are most likely to experience a prolonged recovery following a sport-related concussion, according to a study published in the February issue of the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Trinity Heart Center implants 100th Watchman device

Rock Island, Ill.-based Trinity Heart Center recently implanted its 100th Watchman device, ourquadcities.com reported Feb. 17. In 2020, the center became the first and only healthcare provider in the region to offer the device designed for atrial fibrillation patients as an alternative to blood thinners. Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of heart arrhythmia in the U.S. and increases the risk of strokes.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Standard-Examiner

Tech Matters: Ways to protect work-life balance through your devices

The pandemic brought attention to the importance of work-life balance as those forced to work from home gained firsthand experience of the daily routines and moments that brought families together. As we return to normal office life, the need to protect our work from encroaching on our family life has become a goal for many. The devices that often are the culprits in disrupting time outside of the office are the very same ones that can help establish healthy boundaries.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Medical student surgically implants Bluetooth device into own ear to cheat in final exam

A medical student in India has come under scrutiny after he was allegedly caught cheating with a micro Bluetooth device believed to be surgically implanted into his ear, a college official said.It was the student’s final attempt on Monday to clear the exam after repeatedly failing it since getting admission into the college 11 years ago.The student of the private medical college was appearing for the exam at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College when he was found with a mobile phone in the inner pocket of his trouser which was connected to a Bluetooth device, Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Researchers identify potential cause, treatment for long COVID-19

Recent studies have identified changes to a nerve that may explain why some people suffer from long COVID-19, while separate findings may point to a potential treatment option. The vagus nerve may play a role in why some people suffer from long COVID-19, according to a small study set to...
SCIENCE
Killeen Daily Herald

Low Risk Seen for Second Allergic Reaction to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with an allergic reaction to their first dose of mRNA severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, the risk for repeated immediate allergic and severe immediate allergic reactions associated with a second dose is low, according to a review published online Feb. 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
