ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Health Highlights: March 1, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fewer breast cancers may be 'overdiagnosed' than thought. Detection of breast tumors that might never pose a major threat to health -- overdiagnosis -- is a major reason why some experts caution against starting mammography before the age of 50. But new research finds...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Sun

Signs of atrial fibrillation - and how to treat it

Palpitations of the heart or uncomfortable sensations in the chest can be distressing. Thoughts of heart attack may come to mind, and that anxiety can only exacerbate the situation. While heart attack might be the first thing people think of when experiencing chest discomfort, atrial fibrillation may be to blame for such feelings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Scientists Reveal Possible Early Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is now responsible for 3 percent of all cancers and 7 percent of cancer deaths, and has a relative five-year survival rate when diagnosed early. Often, pancreatic cancer doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs. Despite pancreatic cancer being relatively uncommon, there are...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Shortness of breath can be a common symptom of almost any heart or lung condition

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? -- M.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
verywellhealth.com

Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Tumors#Tech#Immunization#Biden Administration#Apple Pencil#Pfizer Covid#Omicron
womenworking.com

Gallbladder Cancer: Signs and Risk Factors to Know

Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
CANCER
deseret.com

Does COVID create long-term heart problems?

COVID-19 survivors continue to be at risk for heart problems for at least one year after infection, according to a new study. What’s going on: A new study published in Nature Medicine found that COVID-19 often created heart rhythm irregularities and, in some cases, deadly blood clots in the year after someone was first infected with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can COVID-19 Only Be Shortness of Breath? Causes & Treatment

Shortness of breath may be a symptom of COVID-19, but on its own it is unlikely to be a sign of infection. If shortness of breath is accompanied by symptoms such as severe chest pain, nausea, swelling, inflammation, or fever, seek immediate medical assistance. How is shortness of breath evaluated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How Kidney Failure Is Diagnosed

Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, means the kidneys aren't functioning enough for you to survive without treatment like a transplant or dialysis. If you’ve been living with chronic kidney disease, your healthcare provider has likely been monitoring your kidney function and your health. Acute renal failure is sudden kidney failure that happens within several hours to days.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

What Is Congestive Heart Failure, Exactly?

Even though congestive heart failure is a commonly used term, the details can get a bit confusing when you really dig into what it means. That’s because “congestive heart failure” isn’t a separate condition from “heart failure,” Dana Weisshaar, M.D., a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara, California, ​​tells SELF. Rather, the term is used to describe a type of heart failure that results in fluid retention, or congestion, throughout the body. Oftentimes, heart failure causes fluid buildup, which is responsible for many of its hallmark symptoms. And this can have serious consequences—90% of people who are hospitalized due to heart failure are admitted because of the symptoms resulting from congestion, research shows.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Many U.S. Adults Receive Opioids and Dual Anxiolytic/Sedative

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A substantial number of U.S. adults who are prescribed opioids also are prescribed a dual combination of anxiolytic and sedative medications, according to a report published online Feb. 22 in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. Brian D. Sites, M.D., from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical...
LEBANON, NH
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Researchers May Be Close to a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Science could be well on its way to a cure for type 1 diabetes, as researchers hone transplant therapies designed to restore patients' ability to produce their own insulin, experts say. At least one patient — a 64-year-old Ohio man named Brian Shelton...
ROCHESTER, MN
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shropshire Star

Calls for Tinnitus Biobank as sufferers tell of distress from hearing condition

A new report said there is an ‘urgent’ need for a Tinnitus Biobank, which would gather medical, audiological and condition-specific information. Tinnitus sufferers are calling for renewed efforts to research and find cures for the hearing condition, as a survey suggested almost one in 10 people living with it have experienced suicidal ideation or thoughts of self-harm in the past two years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy