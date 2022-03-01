After Walkouts, Amazon Workers in Chicago Look to Next Steps

The image of Rosie the Riveter flexing her bicep and urging women to take up work in factories and shipyards while America’s men were fighting overseas has become a cultural icon since her debut during World War II. But despite Rosie’s encouragement over the years, women represent a tiny minority of trade workers, less than 3% of the workforce in Illinois, according to Chicago Women in Trades, which offers free training programs for women interested in learning a skilled trade.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO