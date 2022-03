Australian singer Lil Bo Weep has died, aged 22. The YouTuber’s father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed news of her death on Sunday (6 March).He revealed that Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Lisa Green, died due to “depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction”.“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] but broken,” the singer’s father wrote on Facebook.“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side...

