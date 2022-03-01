How to Watch ‘The Larry David Story’ Live Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Larry Charles' two-part HBO documentary on Larry David won't premiere today, as scheduled. "The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed," HBO's documentary account tweeted. 'Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info." Puck News' Matthew Belloni reports "David has pulled his own documentary on the eve of its premiere. Turns out he didn’t love it, so he wants it re-done, and it’s been shelved indefinitely." Announced two weeks ago, The Larry David Story promised "a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success – and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm – David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood." It's unclear if The Larry David Story will ever see the light of day.

