Slain Racine (WI) Firefighter Honored with Vigil

Russian forces took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Friday after their attack on the site sparked a fire and fears of a nuclear meltdown, but seemingly released no radiation. The blaze at the Zaporizhzhia plant, in southeast Ukraine, was extinguished early Friday but not before it...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
Each morning since Russian forces invaded Ukraine a week ago, Irina Khabaluk has woken alongside her husband and their two young children feeling anxious about what fresh pain the day will bring. From her apartment in the port city of Kherson, Khabaluk is on the front lines of the fierce...
March 3 (Reuters) - A Kentucky jury on Thursday acquitted a white former detective of endangering neighbors of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid that killed the Black woman in her home, clearing law enforcement of all criminal liability in a case that rocked the United States in 2020. Detective...
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his...
Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Governor Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America. DeSantis, a Republican, previously signaled his support for the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America’s employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy that is generally healthy despite high inflation and new risks resulting from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Job growth is estimated to have reached 400,000 last...
Lawmakers, including some Republicans, are slamming a tweet that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) issued on Thursday night where he appeared to be calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin , with one senator calling it “an exceptionally bad idea.”. “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there...
The White House announced Thursday it is expanding the list of Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin who are being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move cuts the elites off from the U.S. financial system and freezes their assets, allowing officials to seize their luxury apartments, superyachts, private jets and other property.
