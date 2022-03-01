ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Uncharted’ Continues U.K. Box Office Reign, ‘Spider-Man’ Nears ‘Spectre’ Record

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Sony release “ Uncharted ” continued its reign atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in a row collecting £3.08 million ($4.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The film now has a total of £18 million.

Universal’s animated sequel “ Sing 2 ” continued in second position with £2.6 million after five weekends and now has a total of £29 million.

Warner Bros,’ “The Duke,” “Notting Hill” the director Roger Michell’s last fiction feature featuring thespians Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, debuted in third place with £992,659.

Disney release, Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot film “Death on the Nile,” collected £764,438 in fourth position and has £6.4 million after three weekends.

Rounding off the top five was Entertainment Film Distributors’ “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum, also making his directing debut, with £650,853 and the film has now collected £2.1 million after two weekends.

In sixth place, Sony’s “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” raked in another £579,227 in its 11th weekend at the box office. With a total of £95.12 million, the web slinger remains fifth on the all-time U.K. and Ireland chart and is now within swinging distance of the £95.2 million collected by James Bond film “Spectre” in fourth position.

Paramount’s 50th anniversary re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s all-time classic “The Godfather” debuted in 10th position with £267,096.

The upcoming weekend all eyes are on Warner Bros.’ hugely anticipated “The Batman,” which is going on saturation release. There is however, plenty of alternate fare releasing. Altitude is opening Clio Barnard’s Cannes title, the BIFA winning and BAFTA nominated “Ali & Ava.”

Bohemia Media is bowing “Rebel Dread,” a documentary on filmmaker, musician and raconteur Don Letts. Another documentary “The Sanctity of Space,” set in the Alaskan mountains, is being released by Dogwoof.

Paramount is re-releasing “The Godfather: Part II.” And Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan headlines Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s “Jhund,” from Zee Studios International.

Variety

Movie Theaters Charged More for ‘The Batman.’ Are Price Hikes Here to Stay?

Movie Theaters Charged More for 'The Batman.' Are Price Hikes Here to Stay?

If you went to the movies over the weekend, you may have shelled out a little extra to see "The Batman." In a surprising break from industry standard, AMC Entertainment, the country's biggest theater chain, boldly announced plans to charge customers about $1 to $2 more for "The Batman" tickets compared to other movies playing at the same time. It is not clear how the experiment, a version of variable pricing, paid off because AMC did not break down ticket sales versus attendance levels in any of its 620 domestic theaters. But AMC was spot-on...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Nears $150 Million at International Box Office, Crosses $220 Million Globally

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Nears $150 Million at International Box Office, Crosses $220 Million Globally

Sony's video game adaptation "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at the international box office. Over the weekend, the PG-13 video game adaptation collected $35 million from 64 overseas territories, pushing its international tally to $143 million. With $83 million in North American ticket sales, "Uncharted" has generated $226.4 million globally so far. That haul is impressive because "Uncharted" has yet to open in China (March 14), which currently stands as the world's biggest theatrical market. "Uncharted" continues to pull in crowds in the United Kingdom, Holland's...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Wins Weekend as ‘Spider-Man’ Inches Closer to $800 Million in North America

Box Office: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Wins Weekend as 'Spider-Man' Inches Closer to $800 Million in North America

It's (still) good to be Tom Holland. The 25-year-old actor has been all-but-singlehandedly propelling ticket sales at North American movie theaters, leading two films in the top three spots on domestic box office charts. Over the weekend, his action-adventure "Uncharted" repeated No. 1 as his comic book epic "Spider-Man: No Way Home" followed closely behind in third place. "Uncharted," Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation, brought in $23.2 million from 4,275 domestic venues in its second weekend of release, representing a 46% decline in revenues from its $44 million debut. That brings its domestic total to...
MOVIES
KEYT

Tom Holland and ‘Uncharted’ stay No. 1 at box office

Tom Holland and 'Uncharted' stay No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office. Studio estimates released Sunday say the Sony Pictures videogame adaptation "Uncharted" that stars Holland and Mark Wahlberg led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million. "Uncharted" held well and dropped a modest 46% from its $44 million debut. In two weeks, it's made $83.4 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters. The Channing Tatum-led "Dog" remained at the number two spot. It declined just 32% with $10.1 million in its second weekend of release.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Batman Has A Great Opening Weekend At The Box Office, Despite Not Putting Up Spider-Man Numbers

'The Batman' Has A Great Opening Weekend At The Box Office, Despite Not Putting Up Spider-Man Numbers

Going into this weekend, some things were patently obvious in the realm of box office prognostication. There was never any question that Matt Reeves' The Batman would dominate the field in the Top 10 rankings; it was clear that the film would become the second since March 2020 to earn over $100 million in its first three days; and it was understood that the blockbuster would not be able to eclipse the ridiculous total earned by Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home in its debut last December.
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

'The Batman' takes its shot at Spider-Man's pandemic box-office records

'The Batman' takes its shot at Spider-Man's pandemic box-office records

Move over, Spider-Man: The latest of Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) many - many - Batmen is ready to take a flight at setting cinematic pandemic records. The Batman - Warner's latest reboot, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, and featuring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman - is aiming at a $100 million-plus opening this weekend, perhaps up to $125 million. That would make it only the second pandemic-era film to cross $100 million in a weekend, after December's blockbuster debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Batman’ Flies Even Higher With $134 Million Debut at Domestic Box Office

'The Batman' Flies Even Higher With $134 Million Debut at Domestic Box Office

"The Batman" landed a bigger opening weekend than Warner Bros., the studio behind the comic book adventure, initially expected. The newest superhero epic, starring Robert Pattinson as an exceptionally moody Caped Crusader, collected $134 million in North American theaters over the weekend, above Sunday's estimates of $128.5 million. Those ticket sales rank as the best opening of 2022, as well as only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend following "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The reason behind the 4% bump in Monday's final tally is because "The Batman" had...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar-Nominated Live Action Shorts Tell Wrenching Stories in Small Packages

Oscar-Nominated Live Action Shorts Tell Wrenching Stories in Small Packages

The five films nominated for live-action short at this year's Oscars were shot and produced in five different countries around the world, and tell stories that have little in common with each other, from a satire to a romantic drama. But all were labors of love from talented directors who had to deal with numerous obstacles to get there, whether it was a limited budget or short-shooting times or harsh shooting conditions. The results are all deeply thought-provoking films, ones that reflect the issues and beliefs important to the storytellers behind them. Ala Kachuu...
MOVIES
Variety

The Music of ‘The Batman’: How Michael Giacchino Used Dread and Darkness to Score the Box Office Smash

The Music of 'The Batman': How Michael Giacchino Used Dread and Darkness to Score the Box Office Smash

Michael Giacchino's dark symphony for "The Batman" — from his brooding theme for Bruce Wayne to children's choir for the Riddler and noirish stylings for Catwoman — is the year's most talked-about score and among his most ambitious yet. When Warner's WaterTower label released a "Batman" track in late January, it racked up an astounding 2.3 million views on YouTube — the highest global streaming engagement the label had ever seen for pre-release from a score album. And interest has only grown in the weeks since the subsequent teasings of more Giacchino music and...
MUSIC
Variety

Moviegoer Disrupts ‘The Batman’ Screening After Releasing Live Bat Inside Movie Theater

Moviegoer Disrupts 'The Batman' Screening After Releasing Live Bat Inside Movie Theater

A screening of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" was disrupted on opening night Friday at the Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis in Austin, Texas, after a moviegoer released a live bat inside the theater. Annelise Holyoak, a spokesperson at Cinépolis, confirmed the news with CBS Austin and said the moviegoer was pulling a prank and not trying to actively harm anyone. "Local animal control was immediately contacted, and they have been overseeing the situation to ensure guest, associate and animal safety," Holyoak said in a statement. "To ensure a prank like this does not again...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Dolly Parton Has a Reason for Hosting ACM Awards: She Will Always Love Synergy

Dolly Parton Has a Reason for Hosting ACM Awards: She Will Always Love Synergy

Dolly Parton is hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight for the first time since 2000. In the interim, she has hosted the primary rival show, the Country Music Association Awards, twice as well. But clearly the demand for Dolly outstrips the supply she's been willing to deliver, and she's never allowed herself to become an annual figurehead on the awards circuit. So why is she returning to the role now? It's not a great mystery: She will always love synergy. "They ask me all the time to host these shows," she told Variety...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Top Honors From Latino Entertainment Journalists Association

'The Power of the Dog' Wins Top Honors From Latino Entertainment Journalists Association

"The Power of the Dog" took top honors from this year's edition of the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association (LEJA), winning best picture, best director and best editing from the organization. The Latino Entertainment Journalists Association announced its winners on Sunday afternoon, honoring the top achievements of 2021 films. Other major winners during the afternoon included Ariana DeBose in supporting actress for "West Side Story" and Disney's Encanto in the categories of best voice or motion capture performance for Stephanie Beatriz, best animated film, best musical score and best song written for a film. Heading into...
MOVIES
Variety

Charlie Cox Debates if Lighter, PG-13 Daredevil Will Work in MCU: ‘It Has to Be More Mature’

Charlie Cox Debates if Lighter, PG-13 Daredevil Will Work in MCU: 'It Has to Be More Mature'

It's an exciting time to be a fan of Charlie Cox's "Daredevil" series. Not only are all three seasons of the dark comic-book show coming to Disney Plus this month after leaving Netflix, but Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil finally popped up in a Marvel movie with his brief appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The door is clearly open for Cox to continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that could mean lightening up his Daredevil. Cox's series has an R-rated edge to it with its brutal violence and mature content. Can his Daredevil...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Lake Changjin II’ Leads China Box Office for Fifth Weekend

'Lake Changjin II' Leads China Box Office for Fifth Weekend

'The Battle at Lake Changjin II' headed the mainland Chinese box office for the fifth successive weekend as cinemas await significant new content. "Changjin II" earned $7.5 million over the latest weekend, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. The increment expanded the film's aggregate to $626 million since release on Feb. 1, 2022, the first day of the Lunar New Year holidays. The big-budget propaganda film is co-directed by three of Greater China's most successful directors Chen Kaige, Dante Lam and Tsui Hark. It follows a first instalment which was released in...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘The Batman’ Scores $128 Million, Second-Biggest Pandemic Debut

Box Office: 'The Batman' Scores $128 Million, Second-Biggest Pandemic Debut

Holy ticket sales, Batman! Robert Pattinson's pitch-black superhero adventure "The Batman" collected a mighty $128.5 million from 4,417 North American theaters in its box office debut, marking the best opening weekend of 2022 by a landslide. More impressively, it's only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend, a feat first achieved by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and its huge $260 million launch in December. Thanks to positive reviews, strong reception from ticket buyers and high levels of intrigue to see Pattinson's moody take on the Caped Crusader, "The...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man #1

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1

The events of DEVIL'S REIGN have put Spidey in an awful position. As if that weren't enough, the newly returned ROSE has Spidey in his crosshairs and wants to prove that he's badder than his dad, Kingpin, ever was. DEVIL'S REIGN TIE-IN Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1...
COMICS
Variety

Shirley Bassey, ‘CODA’s’ Emilia Jones to Perform at BAFTA Awards – Global Bulletin

Shirley Bassey, 'CODA's' Emilia Jones to Perform at BAFTA Awards – Global Bulletin

Renowned singer Shirley Bassey is set to open this year's BAFTA film awards with a James Bond tribute. Bassey has long been associated with 007, holding the record for an artist who has sung the most Bond theme songs with "Goldfinger" in 1964, "Diamonds Are Forever" in 1971 and "Moonraker" in 1979. The singer will perform "an iconic Bond theme" although which one will only be revealed on the night. This year's BAFTA Awards will celebrate a number of iconic British film franchises, including Bond and Harry Potter. "CODA" lead Emilia Jones is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Spanish Literary Rights Broker Scenic Rights Opens Mexico City Outpost (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish Literary Rights Broker Scenic Rights Opens Mexico City Outpost (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based Scenic Rights, the leading literary rights broker for Spanish-language film and TV series, has officially opened its Mexico City office as it continues to expand its purview across key territories, including Madrid, Los Angeles and most recently, Prague. The Mexico City office opening, delayed twice by the pandemic, kicks off operations on Monday March 7. According to Scenic Rights CEO, Sydney Borjas, the company's Mexican branch will oversee more than 30 book to film-TV project adaptations, mostly into series. Ana Karen Larios, previously a foreign rights manager at VF Literary Agency, has been tapped...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cartel Studios International Reveals Extensive MipTV Slate

Cartel Studios International Reveals Extensive MipTV Slate

Newly formed Los Angeles and London-based distribution company Cartel Studios International is making its MipTV debut with a slate of 18 titles spanning mystery dramas, thrillers and romantic comedies. The outfit, led by Gary Marenzi, Giovanni Pedde and Stephen Tague, was launched in 2021 by prolific genre producer Cartel Pictures whose credits include "Creepshow" and "Unborn." Highlights of the MipTV slate include "Deadly Infidelity" (A&E Lifetime), "Dangerous Snow Day" (Lifetime Movie Network), "Deadly Girls Night Out" (Lifetime Movie Network), "Cheating for your Life" (A&E Lifetime), "Crushed" (Tubi) and "Romeo & Juliet Killers" (Tubi)....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Matt Reeves: ‘The Batman’ TV Series Changed From Gotham PD to Arkham After Creative Differences

Matt Reeves: 'The Batman' TV Series Changed From Gotham PD to Arkham After Creative Differences

"The Batman" television spinoff series centered on the Gotham police department is on indefinite hold, Matt Reeves confirmed during an interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. HBO Max announced the series in July 2020, with "The Batman" filmmaker Reeves and "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter at the helm of the project. Winter exited the project in November 2020 and was replaced by Joe Barton in January 2021. Rumors of creative differences circulated around Winter's exit, and Reeves now confirmed HBO Max did not see eye-to-eye on the original plan for the show. "One...
TV SERIES
