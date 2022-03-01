María Gainza: Portrait of an Unknown Lady review – queens of the unreal

If there ever was an artist who was going to have a documentary rolling on themselves from the very beginning of their career, it's Kanye West. The dizzying result of more than 20 years of intimately shot footage, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" is an enthralling, essential chronicle of one of the world's greatest living artists and most fascinating — and frustrating — personalities. Love him or hate him, you can't take your eyes off of him, and the three-part, four-and-a-half-hour "jeen-yuhs" never blinks in its depiction of the man behind the myth, and how the myth eventually eclipsed the man.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO