ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

María Gainza: Portrait of an Unknown Lady review – queens of the unreal

By Boyd Tonkin
theartsdesk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the age of Balzac and Zola to modern iterations in the novels of authors such as Michael Frayn, Donna Tartt and Maylis de Kerangal (in her recent Painting Time), shelves of fiction have drawn their plots around the fine pencil line that divides authenticity from imposture in art. In this,...

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rebel Dread review – an engaging portrait of Don Letts

According to Don Letts, being punk rock is about “turning problems into assets”. The sensible straightforwardness of this documentary about the film-maker and DJ who is known for his work with the Clash is something of a problem. The film mostly comprises Letts, looking dapper in a jaguar-print silk shirt and bedazzled beanie, smoking as he recounts his journey chronologically. Given that its subject is such a major figure in alternative culture, it seems a waste not to tell his story in a more left-field way. Instead director William E Badgley relies on conventional talking head interviews with Letts’s countercultural colleagues, including Mick Jones, John Lydon and Soul II Soul’s Jazzie B, their memories illustrated by archive footage of Letts’s films and music videos.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: 'Scoundrel' is a portrait of a con-man killer

“Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved him, the Conservative Establishment, and the Courts to Set Him Free," by Sarah Weinman (Ecco) In 1957, a 15-year-old girl named Victoria Zielinski never returned home after visiting a friend. Her body was found the next day in a sand pit in Ramsey, New Jersey.
RAMSEY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Frayn
Person
Donna Tartt
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary a truthful portrait of two television pioneers

One Christmas a few years back, someone put on a CD of Desi Arnaz and his band. That was a surprise — he’s not on most people’s playlists. But when the song “Cuban Pete” came on, I suddenly and unexpectedly felt really happy. His voice connected me to a lifetime of pleasant associations, and I realized that I owed him something. Thanks, to be specific.
CELEBRITIES
The Day

'Jeen-yuhs' review: An essential portrait of Kanye West's rise

If there ever was an artist who was going to have a documentary rolling on themselves from the very beginning of their career, it's Kanye West. The dizzying result of more than 20 years of intimately shot footage, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" is an enthralling, essential chronicle of one of the world's greatest living artists and most fascinating — and frustrating — personalities. Love him or hate him, you can't take your eyes off of him, and the three-part, four-and-a-half-hour "jeen-yuhs" never blinks in its depiction of the man behind the myth, and how the myth eventually eclipsed the man.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Unreal#Auction#Argentinian
townandcountrymag.com

See First Official Portraits of Queen Elizabeth From 1952

On February 26, 1952, a mere 20 days after Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the British throne, she granted a photographic sitting with photographer Dorothy Wilding. The 59 photos Wilding took that day of Queen Elizabeth became an essential part of the new monarch's public image, as they were used as on postage stamps, and were sent to British embassies worldwide.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Variety

Ballantyne Strong Launches Strong Studios, Will Produce Michael Rapaport Dramedy for Screen Media

Click here to read the full article. Tech-centric holding company Ballantyne Strong has launched Strong Studios to create content under the company’s Strong Entertainment division and appointed David Ozer, formerly CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Landmark Studio Group, as president of the new studio. Based in New York, Strong Studios will develop and produce original feature films and television series, as well as acquire third party rights to content for global multiplatform distribution. At launch, the new studio has set an initial distribution agreement with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media that will see Strong Studios...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Inside Spirit Awards: Joe Manganiello’s Unfriendly Dog; ‘Summer of Soul’ and ‘Shiva Baby’ Drink Up; Jason Isaacs FaceTimes Ann Dowd

Click here to read the full article. The Film Independent Spirit Awards returned as a live, in-person event on the beach. The traditional blue carpet was rolled out for this year’s indie superstars, who gathered under a tent on the beach in Santa Monica for this year’s festivities on March 6. Hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, the awards’ honorary chairperson was Kristen Stewart. Here’s a look at what the cameras didn’t catch inside the show. 1. COVID protocols Guests had to provide proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the awards. Masks weren’t required,...
DOGS
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy