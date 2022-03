The petition begging for competent writers to work on a new Game of Thrones Season 8 is going strong. It has been almost three years since Game of Thrones concluded with a controversial final season. It has also been almost three years since fans launched a petition begging for new writers to be brought in to work on a remake of the show's Season 8. Interestingly, there haven't been any updates on whether HBO is listening to the fans but the petition is still gaining more supporters. As of writing, the petition is close to reaching 2 million signatures!

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO