Nick Cave, The Killers, Iggy Pop, Franz Ferdinand & HEALTH cancel shows in Russia

By Amanda Hatfield
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Day recently cancelled a scheduled show in Russia in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as the war continues, other artists have followed suit, cancelling shows in the region. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds called off the summer shows they had scheduled there, writing, "In light of...

Nick Cave joined the slew of musicians who canceled their scheduled tours in Russia and Ukraine. Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Cave & The Bad Seeds confirmed the postponement of their scheduled summer tours. The singer also left a heartfelt and powerful message to let their fans in Ukraine know they are not alone.
