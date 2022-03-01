ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa’s wallet worries in State of the Union speech

By Nicole Neuman
WECT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) is calling on President Joe Biden to discuss plans to relieve the stress on Iowans’ wallets when he gives his State of the Union speech. ”His actions, or the actions of the administration, that have led to inflation,” Miller-Meeks...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Biden’s State of the Union Speech Was For

President Joe Biden sought to repair Americans’ faith in his leadership with a forceful State of the Union address last night that portrayed him as a resolute champion of financially squeezed families at home and freedom abroad. Repeatedly through the speech, Biden rejected stark political choices. Vigorous at points,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Union, IA
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Cindy Axne
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Of The Union Speech#State Of Iowa#Gray Dc#Iowans#Covid#Democrats#Gop
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Bloomberg

Ukraine Update: Russian Jet Heads to U.S. to Pick Up Diplomats

Russian shelling resumed in violation of a brokered temporary ceasefire, hours after a mass evacuation started Saturday from Mariupol and Volnovakha. About 215,000 women, children and elderly had been expected to flee, with the Red Cross to guarantee the ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday blasted NATO as “weak”...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy