South Korea fired a warning shot at a North Korean patrol vessel that tried to intervene when the military seized a fishing boat, the Yonhap news agency has reported. A North Korean fishing boat crossed the maritime border between the two Koreas at around 9:30am (00:30 GMT) on Tuesday. It was then seized and towed to South Korea’s Baengnyeongdo island for investigation, Yonhap said. South Korean military fired a warning shot at a North Korean patrol boat that had briefly crossed the maritime border while tracking the fishing boat, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The two countries never signed...

MILITARY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO