San Jose, CA

MMA wrestler arrested in San Jose shooting

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – MMA wrestler Cain Velasquez was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder Monday, according to a Tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The department announced via the platform at 4:28 p.m. Monday that officers were at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue.

One adult male was shot at least once and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police also stated that there was a suspect in custody.

“Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident,” police stated via Twitter this morning, also posting a mugshot of the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. “The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.”

Traffic was impacted in both directions on Monterey Highway for several hours. The Monterey Highway-Bailey Avenue intersection reopened around 6 p.m. Monday.

