A young Texas man had been planning to show up to jail Monday as a new guard. Instead, his would-be colleagues locked him up as an alleged sexual predator. Alucard Harris, 20, was arrested Saturday for online solicitation of a minor with intent for sexual contact, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities claim he communicated with the minor through Snapchat in his attempt to engage in illicit sexual activity.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO