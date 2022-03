MIAMI (CBSMiami) = The first day of March marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season in Broward. Three species of sea turtles typically nest on Broward’s beaches each season: leatherbacks, loggerheads, and green turtles. Long-term trends suggest increases in local nesting populations so if you’re headed to the beach, watch your step. Sea turtle nesting season lasts through the end of October. It’s a critical time when people can help keep sea turtles and hatchlings safe. The Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program conducts morning surveys during the season to get accurate counts of the total number of nests. All sea turtle nests...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO