Important Questions to Ask Animal Shelters and Yourself When Adopting

A cat came up to a family of her choosing and asked them to help her kittens born in their yard. A stray cat was spotted hanging around a neighborhood (in Southern California) for some time. She stopped in a family's yard for food and kept coming back. The homeowners continued to provide meals and did what they could to help her.
This time last week, I had to deal with one of the hardest thing that any pet owner has to deal with. My companion of almost 12 years, Apollo, crossed to the Rainbow Bridge. I knew his time was coming, and last Tuesday morning I had scheduled an appointment to have him put down. God decided that he would save me the trouble and took him overnight so he could pass in his home.
A cat who was found in a carrier with her kittens on the sidewalk, is so happy to be helped by kind neighbors. Ellen Richter, a foster carer based in Las Vegas, was notified about a cat and her litter of six found outside in a neighborhood. Neighbors discovered two...
This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
A dog that a vet refused to put down after the pet's owner brought it in to be euthanized has spent more than 500 days looking for a home. Ten-year-old Buddy has been at the RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre in Somerset, England, for the longest of any rescue animal at the shelter despite being an "affectionate chap."
A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (Gray News) – Two dogs who were found locked in a crate outside in freezing temperatures are now looking for their forever home together. Fieldworkers with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said they found the dogs huddled together, shivering in a crate on a porch in North Carolina. In a news release, PETA said the owner refused to bring the dogs inside – despite a wind chill of 21 degrees – but released them to PETA after being told the sheriff would have to be called.
This guy was riding his bike to a basketball game in Bali when he spotted a street dog who needed rescuing. He called his mom who brought the rescue team Mission Paws'ible to help rescue her. It's ridiculous how fluffy and cute this dog is now — and she and her new brother can't stop howling at each other! ❤️
A litter of kittens were found behind a warehouse along with a cat. One of them was very clingy to her mom. Cailey Seymour, the founder of Dorset Rescue Kittens (in Ontario, Canada), was informed about a street cat and her litter of five by a fellow animal rescuer. The...
Dog vision is very different from human vision. Dogs see the world in fewer hues than we do, but this doesn't mean our canine companions are completely colorblind. But even if dogs' visual worlds are not as clear or as colorful as ours, their ability to see motion is superior.
Cats are exceptional cleaners and take very good care of their own hygiene. That being said, they sometimes need a bit of help. Even the cleanest cat may need the occasional assistance from their caretaker – especially if they’re having trouble with dirty or overly long nails. You will want to always keep an eye on your cat’s nails to make sure that they are clean, healthy, and well-trimmed.
A Vietnamese couple whose emotional story had gripped the country after their 12 pet dogs were killed by authorities over the baseless fear that they could have spread Covid have now adopted a new brood of puppies – some of whom were rescued from dog meat shops. Pham Minh Hung and his wife Nguyen Thi Chi Em have adopted 15 puppies after they received an outpouring of support and donations from people following an outrage among over the killing of their dogs, reported BBC’s Vietnamese service.Mr Pham said they received 120 million Vietnamese dong (£3,898) from donors who raised...
Charlie and Diamond are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together. According to a news release from PETA, fieldworkers from the animal welfare organization found Charlie the Chihuahua mix and Diamond the pit bull mix caged together on a porch in North Carolina. The canines' former owner...
A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
