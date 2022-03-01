ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Important Questions to Ask Animal Shelters and Yourself When Adopting

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescuing a pet is an honorable thing to do, but...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

How Do You Mourn The Loss Of A Pet And Best Friend?

This time last week, I had to deal with one of the hardest thing that any pet owner has to deal with. My companion of almost 12 years, Apollo, crossed to the Rainbow Bridge. I knew his time was coming, and last Tuesday morning I had scheduled an appointment to have him put down. God decided that he would save me the trouble and took him overnight so he could pass in his home.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Buzz60
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
WIS-TV

2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (Gray News) – Two dogs who were found locked in a crate outside in freezing temperatures are now looking for their forever home together. Fieldworkers with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said they found the dogs huddled together, shivering in a crate on a porch in North Carolina. In a news release, PETA said the owner refused to bring the dogs inside – despite a wind chill of 21 degrees – but released them to PETA after being told the sheriff would have to be called.
PETS
Henry County Daily Herald

Watch This Street Dog Transform Into The Fluffiest Puppy | The Dodo

This guy was riding his bike to a basketball game in Bali when he spotted a street dog who needed rescuing. He called his mom who brought the rescue team Mission Paws'ible to help rescue her. It's ridiculous how fluffy and cute this dog is now — and she and her new brother can't stop howling at each other! ❤️
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Dog vision: How do dogs see the world?

Dog vision is very different from human vision. Dogs see the world in fewer hues than we do, but this doesn't mean our canine companions are completely colorblind. But even if dogs' visual worlds are not as clear or as colorful as ours, their ability to see motion is superior.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

How to Care for Your Cat’s Nails

Cats are exceptional cleaners and take very good care of their own hygiene. That being said, they sometimes need a bit of help. Even the cleanest cat may need the occasional assistance from their caretaker – especially if they’re having trouble with dirty or overly long nails. You will want to always keep an eye on your cat’s nails to make sure that they are clean, healthy, and well-trimmed.
PETS
The Independent

Vietnam couple whose dogs were culled sparking backlash adopt 15 new puppies

A Vietnamese couple whose emotional story had gripped the country after their 12 pet dogs were killed by authorities over the baseless fear that they could have spread Covid have now adopted a new brood of puppies – some of whom were rescued from dog meat shops. Pham Minh Hung and his wife Nguyen Thi Chi Em have adopted 15 puppies after they received an outpouring of support and donations from people following an outrage among over the killing of their dogs, reported BBC’s Vietnamese service.Mr Pham said they received 120 million Vietnamese dong (£3,898) from donors who raised...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy