Vikings: Valhalla season 2: Everything we know about the new season on Netflix

By Bradley Russell
 4 days ago

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 has already been filmed. So we can all breathe a sigh of relief and sink into another tankard of mead. This won't be another Netflix casualty. Instead, the historical epic is potentially gearing up to reveal its first look and a possible release date. More on that below, plus news of a new, fearsome arrival to the Vikings: Valhalla cast, one who is sure to give the likes of Leif and King Canute all manner of headaches.

So, read on as we set sail for Vikings: Valhalla season 2 - and everything we already know about the upcoming season.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date could be revealed soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fbbmu_0eSOXtCb00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla started filming its second season in 2021 – and wrapped things up later that year. Stunt performer Caroline Simmonet wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (H/T What’s on Netflix ) that "Season 2 just wrapped" on November 2.

Series creator Jeb Stuart confirmed as much, telling us "Season two has been filmed" and that they’re "in the editing phase now." He also revealed to Digital Spy that he's working on editing the season two finale already.

What does that mean for the show’s future? While there’s no official Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date on the immediate horizon, the show being so far along in production makes the possibility of a late 2022/early 2023 arrival all the more realistic. Watch this space, and keep your eyes peeled on Netflix's Geeked event on June 6. We can expect some Vikings: Valhalla news there, including a possible release window.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 cast: who’s returning and who’s off to Valhalla?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2339xw_0eSOXtCb00

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are several members of the Vikings: Valhalla season 2 cast expected to return. They include Sam Corlett (Leif), Leo Suter (Harald), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Godwin) and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf).

Søren Pilmark (Forkbeard), Bradley Freegard (Canute), and Pollyanna McIntosh (Ælfgifu) will all surely be back too, given how heavily they factored into the first season.

In terms of newcomers, one has been confirmed: Florian Munteanu , previously seen as Razor Fist in Shang-Chi , has joined the cast as Maniakes, a Byzantine general.

One of those who probably won’t be included in the second season is Caroline Henderson (Haakon). The Jarl of Kattegat met her end during the eighth and final episode of the first season.

But the door is still open for a return. Henderson told Metro , "We don’t really know that [she won’t be back]. She might turn up as a ghost or something."

Same deal with Kåre actor Asbjørn Krogh Nissen. Kåre was decapitated during a climactic duel with Freydis in Kattegat. He and Louis Davison's King Edmund won't be back.

Of the current batch of characters, Jeb Stuart says the second season will put a "whole different spotlight on Olaf" and that we can expect his son, Magnus, to potentially turn up down the line in later seasons. Legendary Viking warrior (and father of Leif and Freydis) Erik the Red is also a name that was floated in our spoiler-filled conversation with Stuart.

Godwin might also be sticking around for some time to come, too, with Stuart describing him as "a character for the long haul." London won’t know what hit it.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 story: what’s next for Leif, Freydis, and Harald?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYpCa_0eSOXtCb00

(Image credit: Netflix)

"What I like about the launchpad for season two is that we're not going to return to Kattegat and everything's going to be great," Stuart told GamesRadar+, hinting at trouble and strife hitting the port settlement in a major way.

That’s putting it mildly. The first season ended with various pieces on the board being scattered across Scandinavia and Europe on the hunt for glory – with several power dynamics shifting in the process.

Kattegat had a new ruler – for all of five seconds. Olaf was in charge until he saw Forkbeard’s fleet docking. With Haakon gone, expect a power vacuum – and potentially wars fought – over Kattegat’s next leader.

That’s not likely to be Harald, though. He and on-again, off-again lover Freydis barely escaped from Kattegat with their lives. The Norwegian prince is now public enemy number one in the eyes of some Vikings after siding with Kåre. Freydis, meanwhile, will need to deal with her newfound position as ‘The Last’ – and potential savior of the Viking people.

Over in England, Emma has returned to the throne and has – for now, at least – a loyal ally in Godwin helping keep out any attempts of payback from Ælfgifu’s direction. One emerging threat is likely to be the region of Mercia – and who knows how long they can be kept at bay?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179HgW_0eSOXtCb00

(Image credit: Netflix)

One major change in Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is with its lead Leif. The explorer is now being referred to in the writers’ room as ‘Old Testament Leif’ and will be similar in style moving forward to his monstrous father, Erik the Red.

“Essentially what I wanted the audience to say is when you get to season two, you're going to see a very different Leif Erikson, somebody who is driven now and is pulling his father out of every pore in his body,” Stuart said.

We will eventually get to his travelling exploits. Leif Erikson is best known for setting sail – and discovering – North America. Future seasons, according to Stuart, will equip him for that journey – as well as potentially going further afield with its cast of characters.

Stuart said, “We know Leif was an explorer, but what did we have in his toolbox that allowed him to get there? It can’t just be courage. If it was just courage, the Vikings would have found the New World way back. Did he have to learn something about navigation that wasn’t apparent to him or anybody else?”

“These are exciting pieces for me because what I want to do is blow them out and make the characters start to really become more adult. They have to not just assume things, they have to earn things.”

There could even be more scope for slower, more measured scenes in the second season. On what he had learned from the first season, Stuart said that “while I like the speed and the fast pace, limiting the number of characters, moving them in different orbits, and creating those surprises was my favorite part of season one.”

Finally, a time jump could be on the way. It might not arrive in the second season, but skipping through the decades is on the mind of Stuart. His plan for Valhalla's endgame? 1066 and the end of the Viking era.

Want to dive into real-world history? Here's when Vikings: Valhalla is set . Plus, it's time to add more of the best Netflix shows to your watchlist.

EDNYC
03-02

Excellent show and it takes place 100 years after the death of Ragnar Lodbrok saga which is the well known show “Vikings” that ended last year.

