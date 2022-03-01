ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tlaib to deliver Working Families Party response to State of the Union address

By Dave Herndon
Dearborn Press & Guide
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District) will deliver the Working Family Party’s response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. This marks the fifth WFP response to a president’s address before a joint session of Congress. “Rep. Tlaib is a fearless progressive who wakes...

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Maurice Mitchell
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Wfp#Republicans#Democrats#American#Wisconsin Lt
iheart.com

Thursday 60 Minute Poll-Tlaib Response To Biden SOTU Address

Rep. Rashida Tlaib will give a formal response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Tuesday night on behalf of the Working Families Party a leftist organization. She's expected to complain the Democrat party moderate wing is holding back the progressive agenda she and other squad members want to see implemented.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Iran plotting assassination of John Bolton, others, even while Biden negotiates nuclear deal

EXCLUSIVE — At least two Iranians belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ covert-action Quds Force have been plotting to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton, according to a Justice Department official with direct knowledge of the investigation. The source tells the Washington Examiner that the department possesses...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy