RESORT PROPOSED BETWEEN ROUND TOP AND CARMINE

These Florida Keys resorts are ideal for family getaways and romantic retreats. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa gives guests the private island experience with no passport required. This 4.5-acre adults-only enclave is only accessible by boat or seaplane, and it limits its guest count to 60 at any given time – a policy recent visitors said led to an overall peacefulness throughout the property. Resort amenities at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa include a crystal clear lagoon pool, a pristine white sand beach and a marina for those who love yachting or sailing. You can book luxury bungalows with outdoor soaking tubs, beachfront access and private fire pits, and there are no in-room telephones or televisions to spoil the mood.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO