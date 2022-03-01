ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmine, TX

RESORT PROPOSED BETWEEN ROUND TOP AND CARMINE

By Mark Whitehead
kwhi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed resort development between Round Top and Carmine would contain up to 100 duplexes and a Christmas Market. The Fayette County Commissioners took up the item last Thursday in their meeting. The...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR News

Tempe approves proposal to create $1.8B resort-style lakeside neighborhood

PHOENIX – The Tempe City Council has approved a proposed $1.8 billion project to transform blighted waterfront property into a resort-style neighborhood. Plans for a mixed-use development named South Pier at Tempe Town Lake call for 2,300 apartments and 160 condos to house 3,500 residents, along with 520 hotel rooms and office and retail space.
TEMPE, AZ
KULR8

MDT seeking opinions on proposed I-90 safety features between Billings, Three Forks

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to provide roadside safety enhancements on about 182 miles of I 90, between Three Forks and Billings. The project begins just west of the Three Forks Interchange and extends east for 182 miles ending near Lockwood, east of the Johnson Lane Interchange.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Carmine, TX
Fayette County, TX
Government
State
California State
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Winters, TX
City
Round Top, TX
Bangor Daily News

What we know about the proposed Moosehead Lake ski resort

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission is waiting for information from the developers of a proposed $113.5 million year-round ski resort on Big Moose Mountain in Piscataquis County before it can schedule a public hearing on the project. Perry Williams of Big Lake Development LLC filed a development permit application...
US News and World Report

18 Top Florida Keys Resorts 2022

These Florida Keys resorts are ideal for family getaways and romantic retreats. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa gives guests the private island experience with no passport required. This 4.5-acre adults-only enclave is only accessible by boat or seaplane, and it limits its guest count to 60 at any given time – a policy recent visitors said led to an overall peacefulness throughout the property. Resort amenities at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa include a crystal clear lagoon pool, a pristine white sand beach and a marina for those who love yachting or sailing. You can book luxury bungalows with outdoor soaking tubs, beachfront access and private fire pits, and there are no in-room telephones or televisions to spoil the mood.
KEY WEST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Commissioners
CBS LA

LA Reduces Speed Limits On Nearly 200 Miles Of Streets

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new ordinance recently signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday will lower the speed limits for 177 miles of Los Angeles surface streets by 5 mph or more. The changes come after the passage of AB 43, which went into effect this year. Before AB 43, cities like Los Angeles were forced to actually raise their speed limits as part of the controversial law called the 85th percentile law. But with the aid of AB 43, cities are now allowed to take greater control of the local speed limits. The reasoning behind the speed reductions is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
8 News Now

Gas tops $6 a gallon at some California stations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club. That […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
US News and World Report

17 Top Wisconsin Dells Resorts

Plan your next getaway to the Badger State for year-round indoor and outdoor fun. Expect water parks, pools and plenty of family-friendly activities in the Wisconsin Dells. Situated in Wisconsin's heartland, 123 miles northwest of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Dells is a year-round vacation destination known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World." This area, also referred to as "the Dells," encompasses more than 19 square miles, including the city of Wisconsin Dells and the village of Lake Delton, and hosts approximately 4 million visitors a year.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy