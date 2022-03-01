ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Teased: Mazda CX-60 Will Be Built For Those Who Love Driving

By Jarryd Neves
 6 days ago
Mazda has teased its upcoming CX-60 yet again, this time giving us a sneak peek at the elegantly styled exterior. Like the current range of offerings, which was recently extended with the new CX-50, the newcomer boasts an evolution of the brand's Kodo: Soul of Motion design language. Instantly...

