"Surely Newcastle are safe now," said Jeff Stelling on Soccer Saturday after Eddie Howe's side earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton. It is hard to disagree. No side is on a longer current unbeaten run in the Premier League than Newcastle, who are now without defeat in eight games and have opened up a seven-point lead on 18th-placed Burnley.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO