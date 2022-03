Anyone who knows me knows that I am flower-obsessed. Literally, I have a flower budget for my house (I never stick to it by the way). I’m constantly planting flowers or putting vases of them in my house. It’s gotten to the point where around town people refer to our home as “the flower house” and I love it. So since spring is around the corner I had to let you know about one of the most beautiful places in New Jersey to pick your own fresh, gorgeous flowers!

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO