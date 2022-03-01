Important Questions to Ask Animal Shelters and Yourself When Adopting

After a surge in pet adoptions during the height of the pandemic, animal shelters are starting to feel the strain as adoptions have slowed. St. Hubert’s Animal Shelter held their “Winter Snuggle Buddy Adoption” event on Sunday in hopes of emptying their kennel. Diane Ashton, director of...
Bella Hust is all smiles as she shows off the kitten she adopted from the Clarke County Animal Shelter recently. Bella, 9, named her new pet “Pumpkin.” Bella lives in Fulton with her parents, Laurie and Wesley Hust. The animal shelter has lots of dogs and cats for adoption. Stop by and visit!
SYLVIE — Sylvie is ready for her forever home. This pretty one year old kitty has the softest gray coat and loves to be the center of attention. She is also very talkative and will follow you around telling you her thoughts!. LOVEY — This adorable girl may look...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a whirlwind last few days for a puppy stolen from a Durham animal shelter last week. The Animal Protection Society of Durham said a 7-week-old German Shephard-Boxer mix named Lazuli was taken from the animal shelter around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Have you ever looked at your dog or cat and felt like they are looking right into your soul?. A group of art students at a New Haven magnet school captured the essence of a group of furry friends by pushing the message of "adopt, don't shop."
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is known for housing cats and dogs. What you may not know is that right now, they have a beautiful bunny looking for its new home. It is so adorable!. According to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, this bunny has been at the shelter for...
Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of Feb. 28, 2022. Follow the shelter at facebook.com/GwinnettAnimalShelter for more information and updates. Photos came courtesy of Jennifer Mottola.
There are approximately 75 dogs and 45 cats available for adoption. The reduced prices start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 and run through 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Oakland County’s animal shelter and pet adoption center was closed for the Presidents Day holiday but staff will be celebrating for the rest of the week with reduced prices for all adoptions.
