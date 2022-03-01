ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Important Questions to Ask Animal Shelters and Yourself When Adopting

Clarke County Democrat

Kitties at the Animal Shelter

Bella Hust is all smiles as she shows off the kitten she adopted from the Clarke County Animal Shelter recently. Bella, 9, named her new pet “Pumpkin.” Bella lives in Fulton with her parents, Laurie and Wesley Hust. The animal shelter has lots of dogs and cats for adoption. Stop by and visit!
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
Sandusky Register

Animals available for adoption

SYLVIE — Sylvie is ready for her forever home. This pretty one year old kitty has the softest gray coat and loves to be the center of attention. She is also very talkative and will follow you around telling you her thoughts!. LOVEY — This adorable girl may look...
PORT CLINTON, OH
The Oakland Press

Adopting a pet is cheaper this week at the Oakland County Animal Shelter

There are approximately 75 dogs and 45 cats available for adoption. The reduced prices start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 and run through 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Oakland County’s animal shelter and pet adoption center was closed for the Presidents Day holiday but staff will be celebrating for the rest of the week with reduced prices for all adoptions.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
10NEWS

Disney Cruise Line to make masks optional indoors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to stay at a low, Disney Cruise Line is slowly leaning up on masks requirements for guests. Starting on March 11, guests will have the option to wear a mask in most indoor locations on the ships, according to the company's website.
