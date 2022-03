HONOLULU — Four people are dead after a contractor’s helicopter crashed on Hawaii’s Kauai island, the U.S. Navy announced Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, the Pacific Missile Range Facility said the incident, which involved a Sikorsky S-61N helicopter flown by Oregon-based Croman Corp., occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday near the facility’s north side. None of the four people on board survived, the news agency reported.

HAWAII STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO