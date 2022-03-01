Sexton, Kraayenbrink team up for March 11 town hall meeting

More than 500 Hanford residents showed up for a "Special Town Hall Meeting" to voice public comments concerning the Northstar Courts multifamily housing project next to the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center. Many of the participants arrived early — and most arrived angry. Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp said afterward the...
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- Mayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton will hold a town hall discussion on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The meeting will cover issues regarding city traffic jams around Interstate 64 and parking in the Buckroe Beach area, according to a Hampton city news release. Some residents worry...
State Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland will hold a town hall meeting at 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams Ave. He plans to talk about the first 30 days of the 2022 legislative session. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. Join...
WALLOWA COUNTY — U.S. Sen. Mark Merkley will hold a virtual town meeting for Wallowa County residents Tuesday, March 8, according to a press release. The Oregon Democrat invites residents to join the town hall meeting on mobile devices or on the telephone to discuss ways to strengthen the state and the nation.
Internet interruptions Tuesday afternoon at Town Hall forced cancellation of the afternoon Town Board work session. Deputy Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams was presiding after Supervisor Gerry Siller was called away and discussion began about efforts to streamline the process of applying for new moorings and renewing those previously granted. Councilwoman...
Norman residents have a chance to ask questions about new plans to expand Oklahoma's turnpike system through several neighborhoods. It comes at a town hall meeting Thursday night. The concern is over the impact the 15-year, $5 billion plan will have. In particular, a new turnpike extension that goes right...
A new survey shows a mixed picture of free speech at Iowa's public universities. Iowa lawmakers consider bill to allow documents written in other languages. A bill in the Iowa legislature would change a 20-year-old law regarding the English language in the state. Bill to ban some books in Iowa...
In January, the Lodi Town Board voted to solicit bids to build a new town hall. The process became bogged down when the price of building materials increased dramatically late in 2021. Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart says talks with the town’s architectural firm on building an affordable town hall are back underway, and he’s hopeful bids can be opened at the April town board meeting.
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Three counties discussed the the issue of flood prone areas and drainage research to better allocate around $3 million in state funds. For some places in the Coastal Bend, flooding is an issue that can put entire roadways underwater. Ana Garcia, Director of The Voices...
TABERG — The Annsville Town Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. Meetings are held at the Town Hall, 9196 Main St. The board holds its regular meetings the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., except the November meeting which takes place the Wednesday after Election Day.
Several members of the Select Board Monday voiced support for requiring everyone attending Annual Town Meeting to wear face coverings. There was no motion or vote, but board member Emily Mitchell commented that considering the older demographic usually is well represented at the event, a mask policy would be “a reasonable and kind thing to do for our fellow community members.”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The First Central Baptist Church will celebrate its 17th annual Staten Island Black History Month Town Hall Meeting this weekend. hosted by the Rev. Dr. Demetrius Carolina, pastor of the church on Wright Street, Stapleton. The event -- focused on “standing strong together through historic challenges”...
Comments / 0