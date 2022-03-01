ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sexton, Kraayenbrink team up for March 11 town hall meeting

thegraphic-advocate.com
 2 days ago

On the second Friday of March, members of the public will have...

thegraphic-advocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford citizens shout down officials at 'Town Hall' meeting

More than 500 Hanford residents showed up for a "Special Town Hall Meeting" to voice public comments concerning the Northstar Courts multifamily housing project next to the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center. Many of the participants arrived early — and most arrived angry. Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp said afterward the...
HANFORD, CA
ReporterHerald.com

State Rep. Hugh McKean plans town hall meeting Saturday

State Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland will hold a town hall meeting at 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams Ave. He plans to talk about the first 30 days of the 2022 legislative session. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. Join...
LOVELAND, CO
La Grande Observer

Merkley plans annual town hall March 8

WALLOWA COUNTY — U.S. Sen. Mark Merkley will hold a virtual town meeting for Wallowa County residents Tuesday, March 8, according to a press release. The Oregon Democrat invites residents to join the town hall meeting on mobile devices or on the telephone to discuss ways to strengthen the state and the nation.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meeting#Log In#Kraayenbrink#The Iowa Senate
Riverhead News-Review

Internet failure cancels meeting: A day of frustrating stops and starts at Town Hall

Internet interruptions Tuesday afternoon at Town Hall forced cancellation of the afternoon Town Board work session. Deputy Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams was presiding after Supervisor Gerry Siller was called away and discussion began about efforts to streamline the process of applying for new moorings and renewing those previously granted. Councilwoman...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
KCRG.com

Iowa congresswoman Ashley Hinson hosts Dubuque town hall meeting

A new survey shows a mixed picture of free speech at Iowa's public universities. Iowa lawmakers consider bill to allow documents written in other languages. A bill in the Iowa legislature would change a 20-year-old law regarding the English language in the state. Bill to ban some books in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Lodi Supervisor hopes town hall bids will be ready by April board meeting

In January, the Lodi Town Board voted to solicit bids to build a new town hall. The process became bogged down when the price of building materials increased dramatically late in 2021. Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart says talks with the town’s architectural firm on building an affordable town hall are back underway, and he’s hopeful bids can be opened at the April town board meeting.
LODI, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Romesentinel.com

Annsville Town Board to meet March 9

TABERG — The Annsville Town Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. Meetings are held at the Town Hall, 9196 Main St. The board holds its regular meetings the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., except the November meeting which takes place the Wednesday after Election Day.
ROME, NY
The Bedford Citizen

Should Face Coverings be Required at March 28 Annual Town Meeting?

Several members of the Select Board Monday voiced support for requiring everyone attending Annual Town Meeting to wear face coverings. There was no motion or vote, but board member Emily Mitchell commented that considering the older demographic usually is well represented at the event, a mask policy would be “a reasonable and kind thing to do for our fellow community members.”
BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy