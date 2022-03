GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Republican gubernatorial hopeful Perry Johnson said you can put this on his tombstone: “No masks.”. Johnson said “never again” would public schools be able to require masking if he becomes governor, though he didn’t explain how he’d remove the ability to make those decisions from local school boards and health departments. The Bloomfield Hills Republican emphasized his support for maximum parental choice while outlining his education agenda Monday at the Kent County Republican Party headquarters in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO