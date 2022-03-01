ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 5 new TV shows premiering in March, including 'Halo' and Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

By Travis Clark
 6 days ago

"Moon Knight."

Disney+

  • Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated new TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
  • The list is derived from US users who use the app to track and react to what they're watching.
  • Disney+ 's new Marvel series "Moon Knight" and Paramount+ 's video-game adaptation "Halo" debut in March.
  • None of the top new shows this month were from Netflix.
5. "The Dropout" — Hulu, March 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ejxed_0eSOSMGV00
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout."

Hulu

Description : "Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, 'The Dropout' is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

4. "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" — HBO, March 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geY2X_0eSOSMGV00

HBO

Description : "HBO's 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' is the fast-break new drama series that goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties."

3. "Our Flag Means Death" — HBO Max, March 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07axWf_0eSOSMGV00

HBO Max

Description : "The unique new comedy is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in his comfortable life for one of a buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of a pirate ship, but struggles to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. Stede's fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi."

2. "Halo" — Paramount+, March 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N24Pl_0eSOSMGV00
"Halo" the TV series.

Paramount+

Description : "Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, 'Halo' the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

1. "Moon Knight" — Disney+, March 30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mm4WU_0eSOSMGV00
Oscar Isaac in "Moon Knight."

Disney+

Description : "'Moon Knight' follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

IN THIS ARTICLE
