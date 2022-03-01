The top 5 new TV shows premiering in March, including 'Halo' and Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

"Moon Knight." Disney+

Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated new TV shows using data from the app TV Time.

The list is derived from US users who use the app to track and react to what they're watching.

Disney+ 's new Marvel series "Moon Knight" and Paramount+ 's video-game adaptation "Halo" debut in March.

None of the top new shows this month were from Netflix.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout." Hulu

5. "The Dropout" — Hulu, March 3

Description : "Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, 'The Dropout' is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

HBO

4. "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" — HBO, March 6

Description : "HBO's 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' is the fast-break new drama series that goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties."

HBO Max

3. "Our Flag Means Death" — HBO Max, March 3

Description : "The unique new comedy is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in his comfortable life for one of a buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of a pirate ship, but struggles to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. Stede's fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi."

"Halo" the TV series. Paramount+

2. "Halo" — Paramount+, March 24

Description : "Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, 'Halo' the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

Oscar Isaac in "Moon Knight." Disney+

1. "Moon Knight" — Disney+, March 30

Description : "'Moon Knight' follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."