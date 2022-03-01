ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International banking lobby has warned that it is 'extremely likely' Russia will default if the war in Ukraine escalates

By Phil Rosen
 6 days ago
People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of U.S. Dollar and Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow's downtown, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
  • The Institute of International Finance's chief economist said a Russia default is "likely" if the Ukraine crisis does not deescalate.
  • About half of Russia's foreign reserves are held in nations that have frozen Russian assets, according to the global banking lobby.
  • Western nations have imposed steep economic sanctions on Russia since last week, and Russia's economy has spiraled.

