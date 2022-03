Foxtons hailed a “buoyant” property market as it swung back to a profit for the past year.The estate agency said it delivered a “year of progress” in 2021 following the easing of pandemic restrictions, while house prices were boosted by increased savings during the pandemic.The company’s sales pipeline is also “significantly” ahead of pre-pandemic levels.It added that it expects the current trading environment to “remain positive” despite inflationary pressures, as it takes steps to control its costs and improve productivity.Chief executive Nic Budden said: “The sales market remains buoyant, with our current under-offer sales commission pipeline marginally ahead of 2021,...

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO