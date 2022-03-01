ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OL target secures a return visit date to Florida

By Blake Alderman
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGators hosting an OL target later this month that...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Dalvin Cook congratulates brother, James Cook, for better 40-yard dash

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook no longer owns the fastest NFL Combine 40-yard dash time within his family. Cook's younger brother, former Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook, bested his brother's 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds in the event with a time of 4.42 seconds Friday, giving the younger Cook the bragging rights between the two.
NFL
247Sports

Coach K calls loss to North Carolina "unacceptable"

Duke Basketball turned in one of its worst performances of the season during the second half of Saturday night's game against North Carolina. The Blue Devils, leading by two at the half over their arch rivals, surrendered 55 points in the final 20 minutes, blowing a seven point lead and eventually losing by 13 to the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Midland Daily News

'Wild Florida' a great place to visit

Personally, I do thoroughly enjoy my Michigan winters because there is a lot to do, but I have discovered that a one- or two-week sojourn to Florida isn't hard to take at all. In fact, I can readily attest it might become a bit habit-forming.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Fastest 40-yard dash times by running backs

The 2022 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash gives some under-the-radar players the chance to really stand out. The running back class is solid yet again for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the main headliners, but the results from the 40-yard dash proved that there might be some lightning-fast weapons that could turn into game-changing additions.
NFL
247Sports

Florida is the 'top school' for Top247 WR following visit

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Florida athlete felt 'at home' on visit to Louisville

Fort Myers, Fla., High School athlete Ranod Smith has been chatting with a lot of schools in recent months. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Smith is still looking for his first scholarship offer but he knows a place he'd like to see that offer come from - Louisville. Smith was on a...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Cbs Interactive#Broadcasting#American Football#College Football#Gators#Ol#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
Miami Herald

2023 OL Spencer Fano Talks Oregon Ducks Interest, March Visit Plans

View the original article to see embedded media. Recruiting is back in full swing, with prospects flocking to Eugene this weekend to visit the Oregon Football program. The coaching staff is starting to pick up some momentum in the 2023 recruiting class, and one prospect they are high on is Spencer Fano, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman from Timpview (Provo, UT.) High School. The new coaches at Oregon re-offered Fano last month, and he took some time to talk with Ducks Digest about where things stand in his recruitment.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Four-star Florida linebacker recaps Louisville visit

Sure, the University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 has a West Coast flavor with Pierce Clarkson already committed and the quarterback trying to lure a few of his California friends to join him with the Cardinals. But U of L coach Scott Satterfield and his staff also wouldn't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Weekend Baseball Notebook: UNC Sweeps Coastal Carolina with Walk-Offs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- No. 24 North Carolina secured five wins this past week capitalized by a three-game sweep over Coastal Carolina. The Tar Heels improved to 11-1 on the season with the wins over Longwood and Winthrop and the three wins over the Chanticleers. It certainly wasn’t a weekend...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Day lays out Gamecocks plan for Year 2

There’s more to offseason workouts at South Carolina than lifting heavy weight, running like heck and competing in myriad of different exercises.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Indiana WR Coach Hot Board

Peegs.com has put together a hot board with some names that could be a good fit to be the next wide receivers coach on the Indiana staff.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

2023 Uber-Athlete Collins Acheampong Sets Montlake Visit

One of the toughtest prospects in the 2023 class to gauge and/or rank right now is Fairmont Prep (Anaheim, Ca.) athlete Collins Acheampong. At 6'8", 235 pounds, he's a young man who looks the part of of a big-time player, but so far he's only played on season of football since arriving from Ghana four years ago and there's no plans to play football this year either.
ANAHEIM, CA
Orlando Date Night Guide

Plan a Date to Explore Springs in Florida Near Orlando

Florida is well-known for its theme parks, abundant sunshine, and sparkling coastlines. But Florida's springs are an often overlooked natural wonder. Refreshingly cool crystal clear waters, wildlife viewing opportunities, and aquatic activities like tubing and kayaking make Florida springs the... The post Plan a Date to Explore Springs in Florida Near Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy