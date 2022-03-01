ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FD Technologies strikes 'landmark' deal with Microsoft

By Josh White
ShareCast
 2 days ago

The AIM-traded firm said KX Insights would be embedded “natively” on the Microsoft Azure platform, with KX generating revenue based on consumption. Secondly, KX had agreed to work with Microsoft...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Sweater Closes on $12M in Funding for Venture Capital

Sweater, which bills itself as a fintech company and venture capital fund on track to become the first full0managed VC fund open to average investors, closed a $12 million funding round, according to a company news release Thursday (Feb 24). Sweater stated in the release that its "mission is to...
BUSINESS
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Click here to read the full article. Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Former Google CEO says US well behind China in 5G race

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt has blasted the US government for not doing more to make the country a leader in 5G, claiming that inaction in Washington had ceded the initiative to China. 5G networks promise faster speeds, greater capacity, and lower latency than previous generations of mobile technology.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Azure#Fd Technologies#Kx Insights#Gmt
pymnts

Amazon, Visa Strike Global Deal on Card Fees

Amazon and Visa have reached a global agreement ending a several months-long dispute over rising card fees, both companies said in statements on Thursday (Feb. 17). There will no longer be a surcharge fee to use a Visa credit card in Australia and Singapore. The threat to ban Visa card acceptance in Amazon stores in the U.K. and on Amazon’s eCommerce marketplace is officially dropped.
BUSINESS
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts.com

China Nears Fully Cashless Economy

China has taken two steps closer to a fully cashless economy after two small private Chinese banks announced last month that they would end services related to bank notes and coins, according to a South China Morning Post report Friday (Feb. 4). Beijing-based Zhongguancun Bank will end cash services, including...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Otonomo Technologies to acquire The Floow in $69M deal

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Floow, a privately held company headquartered in Sheffield, UK, in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$69M, including a performance based earnout of up to $37.5M. Under the agreement, the aggregate cash and stock consideration to be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NPR

Will Activision Blizzard workers unionize? Microsoft's deal complicates things

Microsoft announced recently it plans to buy the video game giant Activision Blizzard. The acquisition comes at a time when more and more workers in the video game industry are speaking out about workplace issues - long hours, low pay, sexual harassment and more. Some of the loudest voices have come from workers at Activision Blizzard, and a small group of them hope to form a union to protect themselves from these issues. But as NPR's Andrew Limbong reports, they are facing a high hurdle.
LABOR ISSUES
TechRadar

The best Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Office deals in Australia

Office 365 is no longer what Microsoft calls the subscription version of its popular Office suite; instead, it has been renamed as Microsoft 365. We’re here to help you find the best deals and offers on new and old versions of Microsoft Office, guiding you through the differences between Personal, Family and Business versions.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Shift4 Acquires Finaro, The Giving Block In Bid To Expand Payments, Crypto Capabilities

Integrated payments and technology solutions platform Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) announced it will acquire cross-border e-commerce payments provider Finaro and The Giving Block, a firm specializing in cryptocurrency funding for nonprofits. The developments come as Shift4 looks to better position itself in pursuit of multi-trillion-dollar opportunities in e-commerce, gaming,...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

FinTech Investor CommerzVentures Raises $334M

FinTech investor CommerzVentures has closed a 300 million euro ($334 million) funding round designed to support companies in the FinTech, InsurTech and climate FinTech sectors. The round, announced Tuesday (March 1) on the German company’s website, brings the total funding under management to 550 million euros ($612 million). The...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: Startup visa news, H-1B and STEM OPT queries

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reliance to invest $220 million in Sanmina JV in electronics manufacturing push

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Thursday it would invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.70 million) to create a joint venture (JV) with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp for making electronic products in the Asian country. The JV aims to make hardware for 5G communications, cloud infrastructure, healthcare systems, clean technology,...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Macmerise Celfie Design Raises $1 Million In A Pre-Series A Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Macmerise Celfie Design Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday announced to have raised $1 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include Amitabh Bachchan, Tarun Katial, Ajmera Group and NAFA Capital, among others. Funds will be utilized to improve tech infrastructure, on-board more brands and celebrities to launch the merchandise, to reach a wider audience, and develop new innovative products.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Tech Mahindra forays into metaverse, NTF business - Launches TechMVerse

The metaverse bug has started biting Indian companies, too. Just the other day, Infosys launched its 'metaverse foundry'. Today, another leading Indian IT player Tech Mahindra announced the launch of TechMVerse, its new division to tap the opportunities in this emerging field. As part of its foray, the company would also train around 1,000 employees to handle metaverse projects.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy