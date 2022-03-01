FD Technologies strikes 'landmark' deal with Microsoft

Microsoft announced recently it plans to buy the video game giant Activision Blizzard. The acquisition comes at a time when more and more workers in the video game industry are speaking out about workplace issues - long hours, low pay, sexual harassment and more. Some of the loudest voices have come from workers at Activision Blizzard, and a small group of them hope to form a union to protect themselves from these issues. But as NPR's Andrew Limbong reports, they are facing a high hurdle.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 13 DAYS AGO