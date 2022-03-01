ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax's (NVAX) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, 2022 View Weak

Zacks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNVAX - Free Report) incurred a loss of $11.18 per share for fourth-quarter 2021, wider than the year-ago loss of $2.70 and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43. The increase in year-over-year loss was on account of higher expenses incurred for the development and manufacturing of NVX-CoV2373 —...

www.zacks.com

POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Entrepreneur

Beyond Meat (BYND) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Stock Down

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND posted soft fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and deteriorated year over year. Results were affected by some softness in U.S. retail channel revenues stemming from pandemic-led low demand as well as a lower gross margin. However, the foodservice channel remained strong, both in the United States and internationally.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dentsply Sirona's Q4 Falls Short Of Expectations, FY22 Sales Outlook Lags Street View

Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.76 from $0.87 a year ago and below the consensus of $0.79. "Our 2021 performance reflects the resilience of the dental market, the strength of our global portfolio, and our team's ability to execute well in an environment still impacted by the pandemic. We delivered strong results with organic sales growth of nearly 25%, double-digit EPS growth, and solid cash flow generation," said Don Casey, CEO.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Intellia (NTLA) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA incurred a loss of $1.09 per share for fourth-quarter 2021, wider than the year-ago loss of 69 cents and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 91 cents. Intellia’s total revenues, which comprise collaboration revenues, came in at $12.9 million for the fourth quarter compared with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted per-share losses narrowed to $1.95 from $2.33, but was wider than the FactSet loss consensus of $1.61. Revenue...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Carvana posts wider Q4 loss, says that rising used-car prices dent business

Carvana Co. stock fell nearly 6% in the extended session Thursday after the online used-car retailer posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said that high used-car prices are causing potential buyers to give up or delay buying a vehicle. Carvana said it lost $182 million, or $1.02 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $154 million, or 87 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 105% to $3.8 billion, Carvana said. Factset consensus called for a loss of 79 cents a share on sales of $3.5 billion for Carvana. The average used vehicle in Carvana's inventories increased in price by more than 30%, the company said. "High used-vehicle prices have a significant impact on industry-wide used vehicle sales, since higher prices reduce affordability, leading some buyers to forgo or delay their purchases," the company said. In addition, the first quarter is likely to be "a tougher quarter" thanks to "supply-chain challenges brought on by the omicron variant and severe winter storms and the recent rapid increase in short-term interest rates," Carvana said. Shares of Carvana ended the regular trading day up 11%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

British baker Greggs warns cost pressures to cap growth

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Britain's popular baker and fast food chain Greggs (GRG.L) said on Tuesday the surging cost of raw materials, energy and staff wages would limit any material profit growth in 2022 after it reported record annual profit in 2021. Greggs, known for its sausage rolls, steak...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

It wasn’t hard for Apple to cut off Russia, but the precedent could be troublesome — ‘China is the real test’

When Apple Inc. paused sales in Russia last week, it made a powerful political statement, but it also may have set a dangerous precedent. Big Tech has become as powerful and responsible as the top nation-states in the world. So when Russia invaded Ukraine, Apple AAPL and many of the world’s largest tech companies were immediately asked to step in and act as a country would, with sanctions. Last week, the floodgates opened after the iPhone maker cut off sales in Russia and stopped allowing certain Russian news apps from spreading outside the country.
CELL PHONES

