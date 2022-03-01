ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca strikes global collaboration and licence agreement with Neurimmune

By Iain Gilbert
 2 days ago

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that its rare diseases subsidiary had closed an exclusive global collaboration and licence agreement with Neurimmune for NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody currently in Phase Ib development.

AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Alexion will pay $30M upfront in an exclusive licensing agreement with Neurimmune AG for NI006, to treat a rare condition that causes heart failure. NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody, is currently in a phase 1b development to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), an underdiagnosed, systemic condition that leads to progressive heart failure.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) said the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to repotrectinib for treating patients with ROS1-positive metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not been treated with a ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The designation was backed by initial data...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to I-Mab's (IMAB -8.1%) TJ-CD4B to treat gastric cancer including cancer of gastroesophageal junction. TJ-CD4B is part of I-Mab's bispecific antibody pipeline. The therapy is currently undergoing phase 1 trials (NCT04900818) in the U.S. and China in patients with advanced solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic ductal carcinoma.
Leukemia, the blood cancer, is a group of hematopoietic malignancies. Many types of leukemia are associated with poor outcome. Unfortunately, during the past few decades, the first-line leukemia therapy has long been traditional chemotherapy with high cytotoxicity and low selectivity, such as the "7+3" strategy, i.e., a combination of cytarabine and doxorubicin. Side effects of such intensive chemotherapies are often severe, especially in older patients. Therefore, it is an urgent need to understand the mechanisms of leukemia, and develop novel targeted therapy based on such comprehension.
On Feb. 28, Belgium-based Celyad Oncology voluntarily paused a clinical trial with Merck after two patients' deaths. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now made it official, placing a clinical hold on the companies' Phase Ib CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) clinical trial. Celyad notes that the hold is "due to insufficient information to assess risk to study subjects."
BERKELEY, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actym Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies intended to transform the treatment of cancer, and Wacker Biotech announced today that they have signed a contract for the manufacturing of Actym's lead clinical candidate, ACTM-838, for the treatment of solid tumors.
KRAS/LKB1 (STK11) NSCLC metastatic tumors are intrinsically resistant to anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 immunotherapy. In this study, we use a humanized mouse model to show that while carboplatin plus pembrolizumab reduce tumor growth moderately and transiently, the addition of the tumor suppressor gene TUSC2, delivered systemically in nanovesicles, to this combination, eradicates tumors in the majority of animals. Immunoprofiling of the tumor microenvironment shows the addition of TUSC2 mediates: (a) significant infiltration of reconstituted human functional cytotoxic T cells, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells; (b) induction of antigen-specific T cell responses; (c) enrichment of functional central and memory effector T cells; and (d) decreased levels of PD-1+ T cells, myeloid-derived suppressor cells, Tregs, and M2 tumor associated macrophages. Depletion studies show the presence of functional central and memory effector T cells are required for the efficacy. TUSC2 sensitizes KRAS/LKB1 tumors to carboplatin plus pembrolizumab through modulation of the immune contexture towards a pro-immune tumor microenvironment.
The FDA has approved Legend Biotech Corporation's (NASDAQ: LEGN) first product, Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel), for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The approval covers adult patients who have received four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Legend Biotech...
NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) will discontinue its NuTide:121 study following a pre-planned futility analysis by the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The NuTide:121 Phase 3 trial assessed Acelarin plus Cisplatin in patients with previously untreated advanced biliary tract cancer. Although a higher objective response rate was observed in the...
AstraZeneca rare disease arm Alexion and Neurimmune AG have signed an exclusive global collaboration and licensing deal to develop, manufacture and commercialize NI006 for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). NI006 is an investigational human monoclonal antibody that works as an ATTR depleter targeting misfolded transthyretin in tissues. The goal is to...
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Karyopharm Says FDA Mandates Additional Study For Expanding Selinexor Label To Include Advanced Endometrial Cancer. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) said following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its previously planned supplemental...
One of the most exciting new therapies for cancer involves the use of autologous T cells that are engineered to recognize and destroy cancerous cells. Patients with previously untreatable B cell leukaemias and lymphomas have been cured, and efforts are underway to extend this success to other tumours. Here, we discuss recent studies and emerging research aimed to extend this approach beyond oncology in areas such as cardiometabolic disorders, autoimmunity, fibrosis and senescence. We also summarize new technologies that may help to reduce the cost and increase access to related forms of immunotherapy.
AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) have shared detailed results from the MELODY Phase 3 trial evaluating nirsevimab in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The data showed that a single dose of nirsevimab met the primary efficacy endpoint reducing the incidence of medically attended lower respiratory tract infections...
Feb 28 (Reuters) - CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC.O) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count. The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments...
