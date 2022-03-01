ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead, thousands evacuated as heavy rains slam Australian coast

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ykYS_0eSOOclV00

March 1 (UPI) -- A severe weather system continued to pummel Australia on Tuesday as floodwaters in Queensland reached their highest point in 68 years with two dead in Lismore.

Evacuations were ordered for 41,000 people in New South Wales and 20,000 in Queensland as of Tuesday, as dangerous weather spanned from the south coast of New South Wales to the Mid North Coast.

Southeast Queensland took the brunt of heavy rainfall, which continued down into northern New South Wales. It is expected to trek toward Sydney later in the week.

Floodwater was expected to travel down to the coastal community of Ballina, where patients at a Ballina Hospital were among those who were evacuated.

A low-pressure system off the NSW's coast was expected to gain strength and move onto the east coast by Wednesday or Thursday. The Bureau of Metrology issued a severe weather warning from Newcastle to Bega.

"At this stage, the system is forecast to approach central and southeastern districts during Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, however, uncertainty exists on its exact timing and where the most significant impacts will occur," the bureau said in a statement.

"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop over parts of the Hunter and Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts during Wednesday morning."

The bureau said six-hour rainfall totals were expected to reach from 3 to nearly 5 inches.

"Locally, intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible with thunderstorms with six-hourly rainfall totals up to [7.9 inches] possible."

Emergency crews conducted rescue and recovery operations in Lismore, one of Australia's worst-hit areas. Lismore mayor Steve Krieg said two bodies were recovered in the region and he expects more deaths on Tuesday as operations continued.

"I am an eternal optimist, and I pray the numbers will be low, but [the two deaths] that's a conservative estimate," Kreig said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "The numbers of people rescued, officially and unofficially, has been mind-blowing."

IN THIS ARTICLE
