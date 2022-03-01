Sainsbury’s to SHUT 200 of its cafes this Spring putting 2,000 jobs at risk as it announces plans to open STARBUCKS in 30 of its UK locations
Sainsbury’s is set to shut 200 cafes this spring, the supermarket announced today amid concerns over rising costs.
It will also close 34 hot food counters, and 'simplify' the running of 54 bakeries in its stores.
London, Bristol, York and other UK cities will all see Sainsbury's cafes permanently close from next month. Only 67 will remain open.
Britain's second-largest supermarket said it was closing the cafes to 'transform' its eat-in offer for shoppers.
Later this year it will open 30 Starbuck's branches in stores, and another 30 restaurants from the chain that runs Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Ed's Diner.
Chief executive Simon Roberts said: 'We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.'
Sainsbury's saw its sales spike during the pandemic amid panic-buying and the closure of hospitality venues — along with other supermarkets.
But despite the surge, its profits fell 39 per cent to £356million before tax over the financial year to March 2021, the latest available.
Bosses at the chain blamed expensive Covid safety measures and continuing to pay business rates even after the rules were relaxed.
Today's announcement comes after the supermarket permanently closed all of its meat, fish and deli counters more than a year ago.
Despite opposition to the move, the supermarket said they would be closed due to 'reduced consumer demand' and to make its stores easier to run.
Sainsbury’s revealed plans to close 200 of its cafes to staff this morning.
It said workers affected by the closures will be prioritised for vacant roles in stores and will be encouraged to apply for jobs elsewhere in the business.
In April last year, Sainsbury’s said 1,200 jobs were at risk from plans to stop baking products in some stores, while it cut around 3,500 jobs due to the closure of fresh meat and fish counters in November 2020.
Chief executive Simon Roberts said: 'As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.
'We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.
'Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.
'We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and, at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.'
Which Sainsbury's cafes are staying open?
The below are the cafes that Sainsbury's is planning to keep open.
Archer Road
Bamber Bridge
Barnstaple
Bognor Regis
Bridge Mead
Bury St.Edmunds
Cannock
Castle Point
Cheadle
Chichester
Christchurch
Darlington
Denton
Dewsbury
Didcot
Durham
Ely
Emerson Grn
Fosse Park
Godalming
Harlow
Harrogate
Hazel Grove
Hedge End
Hempstead Valley
Hereford
Isle Of Wight
Keighley
Kings Lynn Hardwick
Larkfield
Leek
Leicester North
Lincoln
Longwater Lane
Macclesfield
Marsh Mills
Marshall Lake
Monks Cross
Nantwich
Newport
Penzance
Pepper Hill
Pinhoe Road
Pontllanfraith
Pontypridd
Preston
Rhyl
Rugby
Rustington New
Scarborough
Sedlescombe Rd
Springfield
Stanway
Stroud
Swadlincote
Talbot Heath
Thanet Westwood Cross
Torquay
Truro
Wakefield - Marsh Way
Warren Heath
Waterlooville
Weedon Rd
Whitchurch
Winterstoke Rd
Wrexham
