Sainsbury’s to SHUT 200 of its cafes this Spring putting 2,000 jobs at risk as it announces plans to open STARBUCKS in 30 of its UK locations

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sainsbury’s is set to shut 200 cafes this spring, the supermarket announced today amid concerns over rising costs.

It will also close 34 hot food counters, and 'simplify' the running of 54 bakeries in its stores.

London, Bristol, York and other UK cities will all see Sainsbury's cafes permanently close from next month. Only 67 will remain open.

Britain's second-largest supermarket said it was closing the cafes to 'transform' its eat-in offer for shoppers.

Later this year it will open 30 Starbuck's branches in stores, and another 30 restaurants from the chain that runs Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Ed's Diner.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: 'We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.'

Sainsbury's is set to close 200 of its in-store cafes this spring, the supermarket chain announced today. (Pictured: A Sainsbury's cafe)
The cafes will close next month, but 67 are set to remain open (Pictured: A Sainsbury's cafe)

Sainsbury's saw its sales spike during the pandemic amid panic-buying and the closure of hospitality venues — along with other supermarkets.

But despite the surge, its profits fell 39 per cent to £356million before tax over the financial year to March 2021, the latest available.

Bosses at the chain blamed expensive Covid safety measures and continuing to pay business rates even after the rules were relaxed.

Today's announcement comes after the supermarket permanently closed all of its meat, fish and deli counters more than a year ago.

Despite opposition to the move, the supermarket said they would be closed due to 'reduced consumer demand' and to make its stores easier to run.

Sainsbury’s revealed plans to close 200 of its cafes to staff this morning.

It said workers affected by the closures will be prioritised for vacant roles in stores and will be encouraged to apply for jobs elsewhere in the business.

In April last year, Sainsbury’s said 1,200 jobs were at risk from plans to stop baking products in some stores, while it cut around 3,500 jobs due to the closure of fresh meat and fish counters in November 2020.

The supermarket said 30 Starbucks cafes are now planned for its stores. (Pictured: People shopping in the supermarket in Newcastle)

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: 'As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

'We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

'Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.

'We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and, at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.'

Which Sainsbury's cafes are staying open?

The below are the cafes that Sainsbury's is planning to keep open.

Archer Road

Bamber Bridge

Barnstaple

Bognor Regis

Bridge Mead

Bury St.Edmunds

Cannock

Castle Point

Cheadle

Chichester

Christchurch

Darlington

Denton

Dewsbury

Didcot

Durham

Ely

Emerson Grn

Fosse Park

Godalming

Harlow

Harrogate

Hazel Grove

Hedge End

Hempstead Valley

Hereford

Isle Of Wight

Keighley

Kings Lynn Hardwick

Larkfield

Leek

Leicester North

Lincoln

Longwater Lane

Macclesfield

Marsh Mills

Marshall Lake

Monks Cross

Nantwich

Newport

Penzance

Pepper Hill

Pinhoe Road

Pontllanfraith

Pontypridd

Preston

Rhyl

Rugby

Rustington New

Scarborough

Sedlescombe Rd

Springfield

Stanway

Stroud

Swadlincote

Talbot Heath

Thanet Westwood Cross

Torquay

Truro

Wakefield - Marsh Way

Warren Heath

Waterlooville

Weedon Rd

Whitchurch

Winterstoke Rd

Wrexham

