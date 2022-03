For the second time in two years, Runaway June has lost an original member. Naomi Cooke announced she is pursuing a solo career and thanked her bandmates for the memories. Cooke, Jennifer Wayne and Hannah Mulholland formed Runaway June in 2015 and released two Top 40 singles, "Lipstick" in 2017 and "Buy My Own Drinks," one year later. Their highest profile moments came as opening act on the Carrie Underwood tour in 2019 and the Luke Bryan tour in 2021. In 2018 they were nominated for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year at the ACM Awards.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO